Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck: the honeymoon in Paris (PHOTO)

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck left for Europe and enjoyed a romantic holiday in the French capital, as evidenced by some photos from this afternoon and yesterday evening.

Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck they chose to pass theirs honeymoon in the city of love: as some testify photothe two stars had dinner in Paris, in the restaurant Le Matignon, whose guests were surprised to find that the newlyweds would have kept them company on Thursday evening.

The couple arrived at Le Bourget airport by private plane a few hours earlier, People reported. The “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” singer and Argo director wasted no time and immediately kicked off their post-nuptial celebration.

“They showed up suddenly without a reservation“revealed an eyewitness.”He looked like a typical American, except he wore a suit and tie in this heat“The Latin pop star, on the other hand, amazed everyone with a long red dress and a fluffy skirt.

Jennifer Lopez has confirmed the rumors related to the wedding through social media but has not yet updated fans about this trip. In addition to the photos of this afternoon, we do not know if the couple will stay in Paris, if they will immediately return to the States or if after leaving France they will allow themselves some other European stop.