Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck said “I do” before family and celebrities [FOTOS]

A month after secretly marrying and in an intimate ceremony in Las Vegas, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck celebrated their wedding this weekend in a mansion that the actor has in the state of Georgia, an event in which the white color reigned and attended by family and celebrities.

The Daily Mail newspaper published this Sunday a complete photo gallery of the ceremony held on Saturday, with photos taken from the air, in which the bride and groom are seen walking down the white carpet accompanied by their children.

“JLo” She chose a flowing white mermaid dress with a train, designed by Ralph Lauren, and covered her head with a very long veil placed over an updo. Affleck He wore a tuxedo with a jacket and white shirt and bow tie and black pants.

The couple walked down a huge white carpet followed by their respective children. The three that Affleck, 50, had with actress Jennifer Garner (Violet, Seraphina and Sam) and the twins, Emme and Max, that the 53-year-old singer had with Mark Anthony.

All of them dressed in white, just like the guests, who according to Daily Mail received the bride and groom shouting “Bennifer”, as the couple is popularly known.

How was the wedding and who attended?

The ceremony was held at a plantation owned by the actor in Georgia, in southeastern USAin a mansion valued at 8.9 million dollars, although the food that the guests enjoyed was more “informal”, with a menu consisting of barbecue and traditional food from Puerto Rico -pork chops, rice and vegetables- and also food southern, macaroni and cheese and grilled chicken.

Among the guests, who were transported to the house in white buses, were actor Matt Damon with his wife, director Kevin Smith and actor Jason Mewes.

Other actors such as George Clooney, Jane Fonda, Renee Zellweger and presenter Jimmy Kimmel could also have attended the party, the newspaper notes. Neither Jennifer Garner nor Ben’s brother, Casey Affleck, attended, despite being invited.

Although the evening took place on Saturday, the celebration began on Friday and will continue throughout the weekend.

Affleck and Lopez were married in July in a small family ceremony held at Las Vegasa few months after announcing their engagement.

The couple met again in early 2021, nearly two decades after breaking off their wedding plans and going their separate personal ways.

The two started dating in the middle of 2002 and got engaged that same year, but postponed the wedding and finally called it off in 2004, although they have assured that their friendship remained over the years before they gave each other a second chance. (EFE)