Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck remarry, now in a three-day wedding with their children and friends | People

If a Las Vegas wedding might sound like a rapturous, fireworks-quick-love, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are out to prove that their love story, part two, isn’t shallow at all. That is why on Saturday afternoon (US time) they decided to marry again after getting married in July in Nevada. This time in front of a hundred guests, with all their children present and at a three-day party. The couple wants to show both locals and strangers that their romance, resumed 20 years after being a couple for the first time, is very serious

The wedding was held in Savannah, Georgia, on the farm of more than 35 hectares that the actor owns in the area, on Hampton Island, an island formed by a couple of streams and the Conasauga River. On the farm there is a large colonial-style main house, which is 560 square meters, and also two smaller ones for guests, as well as a jetty. It was precisely on that pier where part of the link took place, and where some media have captured Lopez, 53, and Affleck, 50, arriving arm in arm before their guests. The couple was accompanied during the wedding parade by their five children: Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, whom the actor had with fellow actress Jennifer Garner; and the twins Max and Emme, 14, born from the interpreter’s relationship with singer Marc Anthony.

Lopez wore a mermaid-style dress by Ralph Lauren to the ceremony (according to the magazine People), with a long tail and an even longer, several meter long, tulle veil. His suit was plain, bareback, short-sleeved, and ruffled at the skirt. Affleck wore a white suit jacket and black pants, as well as a bow tie. The children were dressed very formally, following in the footsteps of their parents, and in white. In fact, all the guests, according to the photographs that some newspapers have leaked, were dressed in white.

The ceremony was held at the Savannah estate and the bride and groom arrived through the pier, where most of the photographs that have been made public have been taken. But more images will arrive, because in those that exist you can see a camera team accompanying the bride and groom. The first hours after the wedding, neither the couple nor the guests have posted photos on their social networks. The only ones that exist are taken from a distance and with poor quality.

The officiant of the ceremony was Jay Shetty, a familiar face in the US, a former Hindu monk turned podcast host and now a friend of the stars, who has already officiated the wedding of actress Lily Collins (Emily in Paris) and director/screenwriter Charlie McDowell last September. At their wedding JLo and Affleck wanted to have their friends, many of them familiar faces, such as actor Matt Damon and his wife, Luciana Barroso, film director Kevin Smith, comedian Jimmy Kimmel and the powerful agent of the stars of HollywoodPatrick Whitesell. Who has not been present is Casey Affleck, the actor’s controversial younger brother, who was seen on the same Saturday in Los Angeles and who, when asked by the press about whether he was going to attend the link, murmured that he had “other things ” to do.

The wedding was the main part of the party and took place on Saturday in the gardens of the estate, where flowers, decorations and tables with pristine white tablecloths could be seen on the pier where they walked as husband and wife Affleck and Lopez, and where then there was a great fireworks display. But it started on Friday with a rehearsal dinner and will last until Sunday, when the bride and groom, family and guests will have a barbecue and a picnic in the gardens.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, after their wedding in Las Vegas, in July 2022.

Affleck and Lopez have already been about to marry once, in 2004, after two years of relationship. However, then the media pressure could with their union, and they ended up canceling the wedding hours before it was celebrated and, shortly after, breaking their courtship, which had lasted two years. From then on, the two led separate lives: Lopez married Marc Anthony in June 2004, they had two children, and they separated amicably in July 2011. She then dated former baseball player Alex Rodriguez for four years. with whom he canceled his wedding shortly before celebrating it. A month later, in April 2021, they announced their separation. For her part, Affleck married actress Jennifer Garner in 2005, with whom he had three children and from whom he separated in 2015. They filed for divorce in 2017, and reached an agreement a year later. They maintain a friendly relationship; in fact, she helped him during his recovery from alcohol addiction.

After breaking up their marriages and courtships, Lopez and Affleck were photographed together in the spring of 2021, in a story that seemed more like a script than something real. However, they themselves made their relationship public little by little, until they began to appear together in public, kissing in front of the spotlights and showing hands on red carpets. The romance culminated in a wedding in Las Vegas on July 17, after which they went on a romantic honeymoon to Paris, and now it has been topped off with the big party they both wanted.