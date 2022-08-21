Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck marry for the second time; the wedding will last 3 days

Jennifer Lopez Y Ben Affleck have made a second wedding in a luxurious mansion in Georgia, owned by the actor, in which they have reaffirmed the love they have in the company of their relatives and friends.

For this very special event, the actress chose a dress mermaid style with a long tail, which was accompanied by a flowing veil; while Affleck wore a tuxedo with a jacket, white shirt and black pants.

In addition, in photographs broadcast by the Page Six and Daily Mail news media, it is possible to see that the guests were also dressed in white, who also received the couple shouting “Bennifer”, as they have been nicknamed.

Among the people who attended are actors Matt Damon, Jason Mewes, Nicole Kidman, director Kevin Smith; just like the stars kim kardashianJimmy Kimmel and Drea de Matteo.

Similarly, in the photographs it is possible to see Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck walking with Violet, Seraphina and Sam, the sons of the actor; and Emme and Max, the descendants of the singer.

All of them will accompany the couple in a wedding that will last three daysWell, although the ceremony took place on Saturday, August 20, the guests arrived at the mansion valued at 8.9 million dollars on Friday.

It has more than 500 square meters, three bedrooms, five bathrooms and high ceilings four meters high, according to Page Six magazine.

Despite this, the food and theme of the celebration is more informal, since it was carried out in the southern style, for which they gave a menu made up of barbecue, pork chops, rice and vegetables; as well as macaroni and cheese and grilled chicken.

This celebration occurs after the first wedding that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck had in July in Las Vegas, which only close relatives of the couple attended.

