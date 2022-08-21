Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck marry for the second time; the wedding will last 3 days

Jennifer Lopez Y Ben Affleck have made a second wedding in a luxurious mansion in Georgia, owned by the actor, in which they have reaffirmed the love they have in the company of their relatives and friends.

For this very special event, the actress chose a dress mermaid style with a long tail, which was accompanied by a flowing veil; while Affleck wore a tuxedo with a jacket, white shirt and black pants.

¡#JLO Y #BenAffleck got married this Saturday in Georgia in a ceremony for family and friends that will last 3 days! 🙌🏻🎉🤩👰🏻‍♀️🤵🏻‍♂️💒💍 #VLA pic.twitter.com/6W1sdVNwDS – Come Joy (@VengaLaAlegria) August 21, 2022

In addition, in photographs broadcast by the Page Six and Daily Mail news media, it is possible to see that the guests were also dressed in white, who also received the couple shouting “Bennifer”, as they have been nicknamed.

Among the people who attended are actors Matt Damon, Jason Mewes, Nicole Kidman, director Kevin Smith; just like the stars kim kardashianJimmy Kimmel and Drea de Matteo.

It may interest you: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck will give each other “a while”, after their honeymoon; it is mutual agreement

Similarly, in the photographs it is possible to see Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck walking with Violet, Seraphina and Sam, the sons of the actor; and Emme and Max, the descendants of the singer.

All of them will accompany the couple in a wedding that will last three daysWell, although the ceremony took place on Saturday, August 20, the guests arrived at the mansion valued at 8.9 million dollars on Friday.

See all the photos from Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s Georgia wedding https://t.co/NyWVEKoh5P pic.twitter.com/2u8EWFkBG6 — PageSix (@PageSix) August 21, 2022

It has more than 500 square meters, three bedrooms, five bathrooms and high ceilings four meters high, according to Page Six magazine.

Despite this, the food and theme of the celebration is more informal, since it was carried out in the southern style, for which they gave a menu made up of barbecue, pork chops, rice and vegetables; as well as macaroni and cheese and grilled chicken.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were married yesterday at the estate that the actor has in Georgia. It was a beautiful and traditional ceremony. JLo wore a Ralph Lauren dress. On her guest list were Matt Damon, George Clooney, Jimmy Kimmel, Renée Zellweger and more celebrities. pic.twitter.com/nwWAllUYed – OK Venezuela Magazine (@OK_Venezuela) August 21, 2022

This celebration occurs after the first wedding that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck had in July in Las Vegas, which only close relatives of the couple attended.