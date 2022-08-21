Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck marry for the second time

about a month ago Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck They got married in an intimate wedding and this weekend they are getting married for the second time in an event where they had family and close friends.

The ceremony was held in a mansion in Georgia, United States, which is part of the estate of the actor of batman v superman. The property is valued at 8.9 million dollars.

Page Six released the first images of this celebration that lasts three days and is expected to end this Sunday with a picnic and a barbecue among all the guests.

The second wedding of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck It was held this Saturday, August 20, in the house that has more than 500 square meters and the organization was in charge of the coach of the stars Jay Shetty.

It was previously reported that among the guests would be Matt Damon, Jimmy Kimmel and Drea de Matteo. It is now revealed that they will also be jane fondaGeorge Clooney, kevin smith and Renée Zellweger.

The ceremony was also invited Casey Affleck Already Jennifer Garnerbut according to information from the American media they were not present at the ceremony.

All the party guests wore white. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck they made a pretty spectacular entrance to their second wedding ceremony on saturday night…he looked great but she…well wow,” she wrote TMZ.

The couple met on the set of the film Gigli in 2002. Since then they started dating and a year later, in 2003, they got engaged. The altar awaited them, but at the end of 2004 they announced their breakup.

The Hollywood stars resumed their relationship in 2022 and in April they shared a new commitment. The announcement was made by the “Diva del Bronx” through her newsletter.