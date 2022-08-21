Bennifer

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got married again, this time in front of friends and family, on the actor’s property in Georgia. A total white wedding, in an enchanting location, with exceptional guests.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez got married againon the actor’s $ 8.9 million “plantation” estate in Georgia. A ceremony with friends and relatives, unlike the first, which took place in Las Vegas, away from the spotlight. The union comes 20 years after the couple’s first date. A truly incredible party, so Lopez asked guests to dress all in whiteto avoid the contrast with her dress Ralph Lauren. The decorations and flowers were also white. The menu included fried pork chops, rice and vegetables, a staple of Puerto Rico, where the singer’s family comes from, along with other barbecue delicacies, including roast chicken and cheese. Present many stars, like Matt Damon, George Clooney, ane Fonda, Renee Zellweger and Jimmy Kimmel. Guests were entertained with Jack Daniels barrels.

Security tightened around the property before the ceremony. Large gates were installed and police officers were present ready to give cuffs to all participants, checking their names. They also got permission for the fireworks display. Drones and helicopters have also been sighted in the sky and safety boats on the river.

Bennifer wedding: the location

The property, built in 2000, is an imitation plantation in Riceboro, Georgia, overlooking the North Newport River. It was decorated with a long white walkway and a marquee was set up to cover the guests. When Ben Affleck bought the property he was hoping to build a chapel. The property was originally home to a “thriving” rice plantation known as Hampton Pastures and was owned by Roswell King. According to some sources, there were some things in the house that were not up to Jennifer Lopez’s standards, like potholed streets, which were put in place before the ceremony. Several horses have been brought to the estate, available to guests. The actor had decided to put the house up for sale, for 8.9 million dollars, but then they decided to keep it for the ceremony.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck wedding: guests and dresses

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez they got married in a breathtaking, truly enchanting ceremony. JLo wore a gorgeous white Ralph Lauren couture dresswhile Ben Affleck chose an elegant black and white smocking matched. The couple were followed by friends and family, including their children. Together with the actor they were present the three children from his marriage to Jennifer Garnernamely Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Sam, 11. Present with JLo were her twins, Emme and Max, aged 14, had with Marc Anthony. Among the guests were spotted Matt Damon and his wife Luciana Barrosodirector Kevin Smithwith his wife Jennifer Schwalbach Smithand the actor Jason Mewes. Also present George Clooney, Jane Fonda, Renee Zellweger and Jimmy Kimmel. Affleck’s younger brother absent, Caseyand also the actor’s ex-wife, Jennifer Garnerremained a great friend of his.