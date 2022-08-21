Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck: All about their second wedding

It is a fact, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are preparing for a more suitable second wedding, with very special guests and in a highly significant location for the couple.

After their first wedding in Las Vegas and a much-discussed Parisian honeymoon, JLo and Affleck are preparing for a more suitable second wedding. Here, everything revealed so far about the festivities.

When will JLo and Ben Affleck’s second wedding take place?

Wedding will start with a rehearsal dinner on friday august 19followed by informal celebrations on Saturday August 20 and one official ceremony on Sunday August 21. Fortunately, the wedding venue (more on that later) has multiple spaces built especially for entertaining.

What will Jennifer Lopez’s wedding dress look like?

Although several reports suggest that she will wear a Ralph Lauren haute couture dress, JLo has not yet confirmed exactly which designer has made her bridal look, or rather their looks. To say yes, I want in Las Vegas, in a relatively discreet ceremony, the 53-year-old singer wore first a textured sleeveless dress by Alexander McQueen before changing to Zuhair Murad dress, so it seems very likely that he will change his clothes several times on Sunday (not to mention the rest of the weekend). Presumably there will also be plenty of sentimental, sartorial and other touches; Lopez chose the aforementioned McQueen dress because she had worn it on the poster for the 2004 film Jersey Girl, in which he starred with Affleck.

Where will Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s wedding take place?

The wedding will take place at the Affleck estate. An 87-acre oceanfront property in Riceboro, Georgia, which was originally to serve as the setting for the couple’s 400-seat wedding in 2003. Located in the private Hampton Island Preserve, just 35 miles west of South Savannah, the property consists of three main buildings. The main residence is the four-bedroom Big House, a plantation-style home built in 2000 with fluted Doric columns and 10-foot-high sash windows, while the nearby 3,000-square-meter Oyster House has capacity for 20 guests. Six of its rooms are equipped with bunk beds recovered from a merchant ship. The Summer House, which includes screened living and dining areas, perfect for welcoming guests in the warmer months, with dedicated fireplaces for traditional prawn boils. Floating on the nearby river’s covered dock: the Pilar, a 38-foot-long mahogany boat that can serve as lodging for guests.