Jennifer Aniston’s hairdresser revealed the steps to follow to achieve a perfect blow-dry – Revista Para Ti

Jennifer Aniston She is one of the most beloved actresses in Hollywood. The 53-year-old actress not only sports an incredible physique, but also she has amazing hair and her hairdresser, McMillan, revealed via instagram the steps to keep it perfect. The secret to Aniston’s silky straight hair is a good blow dry.

“I love a good drying,” the stylist shared on his Instagram account with a spectacular photo of the actress in black and white. “That it has volume but that it is smooth,” he assured. And then the information we’ve all been waiting for has arrived: how McMillan achieves the perfect drying of Aniston.

The photo of the actress posted by her hairdresser. Photo: IG

The keys to a good hair dryer

Step 1: I divided the hair well into sections

“To dry it, I choose a section and a half of the hair, starting at the back of the neck. It is important that, previously, the hair is washed and dried with a towel”, write. The hairdresser does not use any product to make the blow-dry last, but slightly dampens the actress’s hair if necessary.

Step 2: Use the blow dryer nozzle

Round brushes “always work.” “For the drying itself, you don’t have to get complicated. Just make sure to direct the blow dryer nozzle towards the root of your hair for a sleek finish.“, shared the stylist.

Step 3: Focus on the roots

“The key is to lift well and dry the hair from the root,” he added. That explains why Aniston’s mane is always effortlessly perfect volume. It is not a matter of doing much. It’s a matter of doing it right.