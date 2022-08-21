Jeff Goldblum was going to appear in Thor Love and Thunder

As we know, the duration time of Thor Love And Thunder was trimmed and left out a lot of deleted scenes, like one of Jeff Goldblum. Apparently this film was going to last two hours, but Marvel Studios did not want it to be that way, this caused many parts of the film to be cut.

Apparently, one of the deleted scenes revolved around the Grand Master, a character that we have already seen Jeff Goldblum play in thor ragnarok. The fact is that it is said that the actor was seen on the set of Sydney, which reinforces this theme. In fact, even Christian Bale, actor who played Gorr, the villain of the film, confirmed that the Grand Master was going to appear, but his role was scrapped. Even the director, Taika Waititi, he said that although the scene was funny, the movie worked better without it.

Now, it was visually revealed what that Jeff Goldblum deleted scene was going to look like in Thor Love And Thunderand here we bring it to you.

Jeff Goldblum’s Thor Love And Thunder Deleted Scene Revealed

Laurent Ben-Mimoun, Marvel Studios Visual Artistshared an official concept art of Thor Love And Thunder. In this image, a deleted scene of Jeff Goldblum can be seen. Alongside this, Laurent revealed a caption that read “moon of shame“, which would tell us that this scene would be linked to the Gorr’s Shadow Dimension.

In this art, Goldblum’s Grand Master can be seen in a rather run-down Sakaarian spaceship. The fact is that the Grand Master here wears the same outfit with which we saw him in thor ragnarok. Also Korg’s head can be seenwhat it suggests is that this takes place after Thor stole the thunderbolt from Zeus in Omnipotence City.

This scene could be linked to Gorr, when he managed to dominate Thor, Valkyrie and Jane Foster, to take the Stormbraker with him. It could even be an alternate version of that moment where Gorr took the axe, before Thor opened the Bifrost to Earth.

Did the Grandmaster help Thor and his friends?

maybe here, Thor’s team hadeither to find the Grand Master to take them back to Earth. Even the fact that Christian Bale was the one who revealed Goldblum’s involvement in the film suggests that Gorr and the Grand Master could have met at some point in the film.

For now, it is unknown if the Grand Master will return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but already in she hulk we have seen a Sakaarian ship. This could pave the way for Goldblum returned to meet the Hulk again.

Now, tell us reader, Would you have liked to see Jeff Goldblum in Thor Love And Thunder?

