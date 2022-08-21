Jamie Foxx, one of the favorites on Netflix with “Day Shift”. What other productions are there of the actor on the streaming platform?

For the second week, this film is in the top ten of the most watched on the streaming platform. (Netflix)

Two weeks after launch Day shiftthe film starring Jamie Foxx remains among the most viewed on the platform Netflix in Latin America,

In the vampire feature film directed by JJ Perry, Foxx plays a hard-working father who works as a pool cleaner. But what his family doesn’t know is that the pool cleaning job is a front for his real source of income: hunting and killing vampires.

Jamie Foox and Snoop Dog are a pair of vampire slayers. (Netflix).

Dave Franco He plays an employee of the vampire hunters’ union, which pays hunters to kill vampires and sell their fangs. When the two team up against their wishes, they must make the best of a bad situation, leading to many hilarious moments in which each actor shines.

Although the film has received mixed reviews (in Rotten Tomatoes have a 53% approval), that has not mattered to the public who keeps this film among the ten most watched programs within the service Netflix.

This movie is JJ Perry’s directorial debut. (Netflix)

Day shift is starring Snoop Dogg, Karla Souza, Meagan Good, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Oliver Masucci, Steve Howey, Scott Adkins, CS Lee Y Zion Broadnaxwith a script written by Shay Hatten (John Wick: Chapter 3) Y Tyler Ticewhile Shaun Redick, Yvette Yachts, Jason Spitz Y Chad Stahelsky They are the producers.

This is not the only work that can be seen from the winner of the Oscar for best actor for the film Ray. Here are five more jobs where you can see the actor develop in genres such as action, thriller, drama and comedy.

Collateral (2004)

It was chosen by the National Board of Review as one of the ten best films of 2004. (Paramount Pictures)

Max (Jamie Foxx) is a taxi driver who one night picks up annie (Jada Pinkett Smith), a lawyer who works with the federal government, and gives you her business card after you pay for your ticket. Max thinks his luck is getting even better when her next passage, Vincent (Tom Cruise), gives him $600 cash if he’s willing to take him to five different stops overnight. He soon realizes that Vincent is a hit man who has been paid to assassinate five people who could put the leaders of a powerful drug ring behind bars in an upcoming trial.

Collateral raised more than 220 million dollars globally. The film received critical acclaim in particular for the performances of cruise and foxxdirection and edition of Michael Mann. She was chosen by National Board of Review as one of the ten best films of 2004. In the 77th Academy Awards, Foxx received a nomination for Best Supporting Actor; while film editors Jim Miller Y Paul Rubell were nominated for Best Film Editing.

The Soloist (2006)

It received mixed reviews from critics and grossed just $38 million on a budget of $60 million. (Paramount Pictures)

It is a drama directed by Joe Wright and is inspired by the life of Nathaniel Ayersa musician who left the Juilliard due to his episodes of schizophrenia. Foxx plays the tormented musician and Robert Downey Jr. gives life to Steve Lopeza journalist who discovers yesterdays and decides to write about it. Not content with just telling his story, Lopez goes all the way with the musician. He convinces his friend Graham to help rehabilitate Nathaniel through music and brings his sister to meet him. Towards the end, although it seems that Lopez is helping a forgotten artist with his condition, it is this one who has changed the life of Lopez. The musician is not cured and still hears voices.

The film had a budget of $60 milliontwice the budget of the previous film by Wright, Atonement. Critics generally praised the performances of Downey Jr. Y Foxxbut comment on the film’s lack of narrative focus in attempting to tell a compelling or compelling story due to the director’s somewhat “uneven” direction Joe Wright. Some specialists felt that the project was a bit “unbalanced” for Wright and that it was one of his weakest films to date, following the success of his adaptations of Pride & Prejudice Y Atonement.

sleepless (2017)

It received mixed reviews and grossed $33 million on a $30 million budget. (Open Road Films)

It is starring Jamie Foxx as the undercover police officer of Las Vegas by name Vincent Downs, who is caught up in a high-stakes web of crooked cops and the mafia-controlled underground casino. When a heist goes wrong, a team of homicidal gangsters kidnaps the teenage son of downs. In a sleepless night she will have to rescue her son, evade an internal affairs investigation and bring the kidnappers to justice.

The film was poorly received. Rotten Tomatoes have 25% approval and the critics detailed that the film wastes a talented cast and solid source material, in a tired crime drama whose clichés quickly overcome its emotions. The film grossed $20 million. USA Y Canada and 12 million in other territories, for a worldwide total of 32.9 million.

Project Power (2020)

Critics praised the performances of the cast, the action sequences, and the visuals, but criticized the script. (Netflix)

in the world of Project Power, there is a drug that gives a person superhuman abilities for five minutes. The film stars Jamie Foxx What Art, a man on a mission to rescue his daughter from the sinister forces behind the drug. Some of his super powers include invisibility, super strength, and being bulletproof. He has a cast made up of a cast made up of Foxx, Joseph Gordon-Levitt What Frank, Dominic Fishback What Robin, Machine Gun Kelly What newt, Rodrigo Santoro What Biggie Y Courtney B. Vance As the Captain Crane.

It was the most streamed movie on the platform in its first two weekends, before finishing second in its third. In October 2020, Netflix reported that 75 million households watched the film during the first four weeks of its release and in November, Variety reported that the film was the 12th most-watched direct-to-stream title of 2020 up to that point.

Dad, stop embarrassing me! (2021)

In June 2021, the series was canceled after one season. (Netflix)

It is an American television series that premiered last year and is a sitcom that shows how difficult it can be to educate a teenager, especially if the father and daughter relationship is not the closest. It is a sitcom produced by CBS and distributed through Netflixwhich is suitable for the whole family.

The series was created by Jamie Foxx Y Jim Patterson, with the peculiarity that the first of them also acts as a co-protagonist of the story. The renowned actor shares credits with Kyla Drew, who plays the role of the teenage daughter. Unfortunately, this production has not garnered positive reviews and it seems that it will have a very short path within the platform.

