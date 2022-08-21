Jair Bolsonaro answers DiCaprio about his criticism of Amazon deforestation

The actor posted on Twitter on Tuesday a map of the NGO MapBiomas which shows the change suffered by the Brazilian Amazon in the last three years as a result of deforestation due to illegal extractivist activities.

https://twitter.com/LeoDiCaprio/status/1552008644371222528 How extensive is deforestation in Amazonia, one of the most important places on the planet for people & wildlife? According to this map from @mapbiomesthe region has faced an onslaught of illegal deforestation at the hands of extractive industry over the last 3 years. pic.twitter.com/BLxUC3S3z7 — Leonardo DiCaprio (@LeoDiCaprio) July 26, 2022

The head of state, as he had done in May of this year, pointed to the yacht of the actor from The Revenant: “I could tell you again to give up having a yacht before giving sermons to the world, but I know progressives, they want to change the world but they never want to change their behavior.

The far-right leader complained that the actor does not publish the forest fires in the United States and Europe: “Someone may think that you are obsessed with my country (or its natural resources) or if you think that Brazil is the only one on earth.”

“You can continue playing with your Hollywood star toys while we continue working here,” added Bolsonaro, who maintained that the average Amazon deforestation of his government is lower than that of previous administrations.

The report published by the Hollywood star indicates that the Amazon deforestation rate in 2021 it was 1.9 hectares per minute.

According to MapBios, the Amazon rainforest concentrates the largest deforestation front, with 59% of the felling at the national level recorded by satellite images.