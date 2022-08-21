J-Lo loves bling cups

Other than jewels, luxury houses or designer clothes, the real obsession of Jennifer Lopez it’s bling cup. Of any color and with the most disparate patterns, JLo he owns a rather large collection of these Starbucks-style “walking glasses”, only his instead of being made of plastic or cardboard are studded with crystals, becoming truly unique and very expensive cult objects.

Jennifer Lopez on Instagram regularly shows her ever-expanding bling cup collection as the singer of “If you had my love” (a song the 53-year-old performed at her live at Capri for the LuisaViaRoma event) always creates new ones to commemorate some special moments of his life such as the performance at the Super Bowl of 2020, the presidential inauguration of 2021 or the release of his new movie Marry me.

That J-Lo has also made a “cup” in honor of the recent marriage to Ben Affleck, celebrated in a Las Vegas chapel on July 18, 2022? Surely.

All bling cups of Jennifer they are handmade by Teneka Moore (the founder of Taylormade Bling Embellishments), take a day and a half of work to create and are entirely covered with super sparkling Swarovski crystals for a real diva wow effect. Their cost? About $ 600 a cup.