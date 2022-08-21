Is it safe to split pills in half? Experts say this

Cutting pills in half is a practice that can put your health at risk, unless the drug’s label states otherwise, according to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Therefore, medical experts recommend the following tips to avoid complications.

Recommendations for dividing pills in half safely

The FDA warns that “tablet splitting should be done only under the supervision of a healthcare professional,” but also offers the following recommendations on how they should be cut, once suggested by a specialist.

Consult with a health professional if a pill can be divided

Generally, a tablet approved for splitting will have a line indicating how it should be split.

Wear gloves or practice good hand hygiene before breaking a pill

Only one pill can be divided at a time

Both halves must be used before splitting another pill

Use a specialized pill cutter

Make fast, downward cuts

Which pills should not be split?

For its part, the Cleveland Clinic in the United States warns which medications should never be split to the half:

extended release pills

Liquid filled capsules or pearls

asymmetric pickups

tiny tablets

Why can splitting pills be dangerous?

split a pill without prior medical guidance can lead, according to pharmacist Alison Miller, to dosage errors, since not properly splitting a pill or splitting a non-recommended onecan cause an overdose or limit the expected benefits of the drug.

“Every time you split a pill, you probably won’t get the exact dose your prescription calls for.” Dr Alison Miller, Cleveland Clinic

And he warns that “this can have consequences.”