I’m medium in size and I tried Khloe Kardashian’s Good American bikini: the fit left me speechless

THIS Swimsuit from Khloe Kardashian’s Good American is perfect for mid-sized women and fits your curves like a glove.

Good American has a range of “curvy enhancing dresses” designed specifically for all body shapes.

2

The medium-sized fashion TikToker named @madiluu received a brand swimsuit from Khole Kardashian as a gift.

She got the Twisted Always Fits Top with matching pants.

This set is available in an indigo or gray tie dye textured fabric.

The range of sizes for these bikinis is amazing with sizes ranging from XS to 5XL.

You have to buy the two pieces separately. The maximum is $ 65 and the minimum is $ 60.

In a TikTok video, @madiluu tried out the indigo tie dye set. Once worn, she was left speechless.

“It’s so beautiful, oh my God. This dress, you’re kidding,” she said in awe.

As she looked at her butt in her bikini bottoms, she said “Like, what?”

He was thrilled with the bikini. “It fits perfectly. I didn’t expect to love him as much as I do, but wow, ”she said.

Depending on your taste and how much skin you want to show, Good American has a variety of bikini styles.

In the same color and fabric as the twisted top, you can buy the bandeau top, the one shoulder top, the triangle top or the round neck top.

For pants, you can also go cheeky if you prefer it over basic pants.

TikToker then tried on a pair of denim shorts to complete her pool look. “This is such a vibration. I can’t, ”she said.

In another video, TikToker posted herself relaxing by the pool in her new bikini.

She wrote in the video: “Hot summer as a girl, but we’re finally starting to feel comfortable in our bodies just the way they are.”

She captioned: “Bikinis are for all bodies,” followed by a heart emoji.

The good American commented with four clapping emojis.