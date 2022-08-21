“I’m like Marijaia but without her alcoholic face”

Gurutze Beitia has the gift of great comics. He provokes laughter as soon as he comes out on stage at the Euskalduna Palace where she stars in ‘Lies, boleros and home videos’, along with Karmele Larrinaga and Chema Trujillo. “Applause makes me fatter than my cat, but it’s what least attracts my attention in this profession,” he says.

– She looks more and more like Marijaia. Like her, she always returns in the Aste Nagusia.

– Wow, how nice. I really like what you say. Yes, I’m a bit of a Marijaia, although I don’t have that slightly alcoholic face. But yes, I do look alike.

– How far do your arms reach?

– My arms? To infinity and beyond.

– Who of the two is more theatrical?

– Me.

– Are you afraid you’ll end up burned some year?

– I’m not afraid of being burned or let me. Also, as we feminists say, we are the granddaughters of those you burned at the stake.

– Do you like boleros, lies or home videos more?

– In this case, I like all three. It is a salad because I love lettuce. But if you take it alone, what a roll, right?

– On stage she plays a divorcee launched to conquer a new love. Outside of it, do you put the brakes on more?

– Jo, out of it I put the brakes on a long time ago. Lately, with so much work, son, I don’t even have time to remember. Let’s see, I’m already at an age, Luis, I want to tell you. He is parked, but not in a deep garage, but at street level.

– How much is left for you to be named the official comedian of Euskadi?

– Well, I would be very excited. But you know? The comedy partners I have are also fantastic, although what you tell me is very nice.

– Doesn’t she look a bit like the Basque Lina Morgan?

– Well, yes, I also like to see myself a bit like Lina Morgan. Eye, all director and director who is reading me to remember me for a Shakespeare, I’m also great for that.

“You can live with much less and be infinitely happier than me”



looking for a drama



– He took it out of my mouth. Do you see yourself in a Meryl Streep-style drama?

– Perfectly. I really like the drama. I have had a great time with all the assemblies of this type that we have done in Bilbao. ‘Los Persas’ was a very dramatic rock opera. Listening to the silence in the stalls instead of a moan or a sniffle is as exciting as the laughter.

– Return to the Euskalduna Palace. Do you walk by him like by the corridor of his house?

– Except for the toilet, yes.

– Do you open doors so well in all places?

– Well, look, I say it with humility. They open the doors for me in all the theaters. And that is a very nice thing.

– Does applause excite you?

– Not sexually. Ha ha. They excite me, although it is what least attracts my attention in this profession. I tell you honestly. I prefer to spend the entire play listening to laughter, even if there is no applause afterwards. If I had to feed myself only with applause… son of my life, of course not.

– Do they get very fat?

– Much more than my cat!

– Are you where you want to be?

– Right now, yes.

– Have the years made you less dramatic?

– A lot less! I think I take life… Let’s see, seriously, rigorously, yes; ‘rigor mortis’, no.

– Is it taken into account more than ever?

– Nerd. I continue to take into account all the people around me, otherwise it would not make sense for me to be here.

“I have put the brakes on love. I have it parked, not in a deep garage, but at street level»



“I’m not one to bow my head”



– Do you hang your head a lot?

– Bend her over either. That makes a sense that I don’t like.

The interview was supposed to have ended without any problems, but when we reviewed it, the actress and the journalist verified that the recording had been interrupted and that the following questions remained unanswered.

– I’m sorry. Shall we continue with what has not been recorded?

– I don’t care because I’m smelling you so well.

– Do you wish you could live with less?

– Yes, yes, with much less. I have realized that other people live infinitely happier than me.

– Would you like to be more than you are?

– As a person, no.

– And professionally?

– Men. Some more challenge, some special work, yes, but no more as a person. That is why I am so excited about the project that Boris Izaguirre is preparing.

– Boris Izaguirre?

– People will be very amused. I am going to do a zarzuela in Madrid written by Boris, in which he is also going to be an actor, with a score by Lucas Vidal, who has a Goya. I will work together with Ainhoa ​​Arteta and Nancy Fabiola, another lyrical singer.

– How good.

– Everything happens in a women’s prison. And I’m going to be the bad one. Cant wait!

– Are you bad, with that face?

– Yes Yes.

– What are you going to do with so many divas by your side?

– Whoops! I’ll see. I don’t think I’ll become a diva. I’m too old to learn those things, but laughing, sure.

– Would you be able to put your life in a suitcase?

– At this point in my life, yes.

– How many limits are imposed?

– Ugh! Still many.

– Do you sometimes look but not see?

– Happens to me quite a few times.

– Would you like to be rich or happy?

– Happy, man. I also tell him that there are few unhappy rich people, but I want to be happy.

– Do you always arrive with homework done?

– At work, yes. In my life, the dog has always eaten them.