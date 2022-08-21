‘Il Grande Piano’ attracts crowds at the IKFEM festival in Galicia and Portugal





Performance of ‘Il Grande Piano’ in the Plaza de la República in Valença / Photo: IKFEM

‘Il Grande Piano’ has once again become a show that has captivated for its originality, for the acrobatics of the performers who perform an authentic ballet with their feet, jumping on the keys of a keyboard installed on the floor.

These artists are called Edoardo Ramojno Y Silvia Zoto and have come to Valenca director’s accompanist Manuel Benyacar. The show took place in the Republic Square this afternoon, as part of the IKFEMa piano festival that is celebrated these days in Valenca and in Youfollowed, at night, by another in the San Fernando Squareon the Cathedral of Tui. This time, the public was also able to enjoy a new lighting option.

‘The Great Piano‘ is unique in the world, and it’s a huge handmade keyboard that sits on the floor and is played with your feet. This musical project was carried out by Manuel Benyacaran Argentine luthier residing in Italy, and founded in 2011 by the entertainment company Faber Theaterin cremona (Italy). The creator of him was inspired by a scene from the movie BIG with Tom Hanks (1988), where he plays a grand piano with his feet in a toy store.

Since 2011, the concerts of ‘The Great Piano‘ are very numerous and it was the most awaited performance of the IKFEM, thanks to the spread of viral videos on social networks, and the company has begun to act around the world. ‘Il Grande Piano’ has been presented in Italy, Croatia, Austria, Spain, Germany, Luxembourg, Macedonia, Romania, Greece, Singapore, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Mexico, South Korea, Thailand. Precisely from Tui they left this morning for Saudi Arabia where they will perform next week.

MORE MUSIC AT IKFEM

Classical music returns to IKFEM in Galicia with the performance tomorrow, Monday 22, of Nuria Lawrence Y Alex Amoedowith a concert with a suggestive name, “Feminine Verses”, with music by John Duranat 9:00 p.m. (Spanish time) in the Church of Santo Domingo of You.