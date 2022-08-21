If you’re looking for top-tier headphones, these Sony are the buy

Sony headphones have been critically acclaimed, their quality is beyond question.

If you want to enjoy music at its best and you are looking for top-level headphones with good value for money, this is for you. The SonyWH1000XM4 fall to the 239 euros on Amazon and believe me, it is one of the best purchases right now.

I had the opportunity to review Sony’s wireless headphones some time ago and was more than happy. They are benchmarks in the market, both for their sound quality and for their noise cancellation. Now that his successors, the SonyWH1000XM5 they have seen the light, they are a smart purchase.

These headphones are a scandal

Made of plastic, you can find them in two colors, a black and a beige that does not feel bad at all. They are quite light, about 254 grams that you will wear for hours in complete comfort. Its ear pads are soft and very padded, the Sony headphones are really nice.

The sound quality of these Sony is greateven with a fairly high volume you will be able to distinguish each track, each instrument that shapes those songs that you cannot stop listening to. I myself have discovered new sounds in songs that I had heard dozens of times.

These Sony WH1000XM4 not only sound good, they also have exceptional noise cancellation technology. They will isolate you from the outside so that nothing interferes with your musical experience, it works really well. On the other hand, they arrive prepared to detect your voice, if you have to talk to someone, the transparency mode will be activated and you will be able to listen to the other person without problems.

It is true, their successors have already seen the light, but precisely that has made them even more recommendable. The difference in both sound and noise cancellation is not too great, the jump is in the price. You have the opportunity to get this WH1000XM4 model, which sound very similar, at a substantially lower cost.

You can’t go wrong with these wireless headphones, have been critically acclaimed and are benchmarks, there is no doubt about that. If you are looking for a first class device with which to enjoy music to the fullest, don’t go around anymore.

