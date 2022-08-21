The cheat codes in Minecraft 1.19 will allow you to achieve better, or at least faster, results in the course of the games within the game, so you should not do without them

From teleporting based on the weather to creating mobs, console commands can do anything. But first you have to go to the trouble of enabling them

Once enabled, how to start using cheat codes in Minecraft 1.19?

A very important part of the games in Minecraft and many other games are the cheat codes, which although for some they are prohibited because they allow them to advance without much effort, many others enjoy them on a daily basis. As long as you’re one of the seconds, We are sure that this article in which we teach you how to enable cheat codes in the Minecraft 1.19 update will be of great use to you..

The idea is to not only show you the steps you need to take to enable cheat codes in one of the most popular sandbox titles out there today, but also how to use them, both in Java and Bedrock. Thanks to these codes, you will be able to solve situations that, otherwise, would take you a lot of time.

That said, it’s important to note that Minecraft doesn’t have cheat codes like other games, but by using commands on the console, players can do whatever comes to mind in their Minecraft world.

Concluding the introduction, let’s see then some cheat codes for Minecraft 1.19, those classic commands that will allow you enable the codes first, and how you can start using them later.

How to enable cheat codes in Minecraft 1.19?

minecraft provides different ways to enable cheat codes in bedrock and java versions. It is worth noting, in this sense, that enabling cheat codes is simpler in Bedrock editions than Java.

Enable Cheat Codes in Minecraft Bedrock

In Bedrock Edition, players have the option of enabling cheat codes at world creation. Likewise, they can enable them once they have created it, with the advantage that the process is the same.

All they have to do is scroll all the way down the Game Settings list, until a switch appears called Enable Cheats. Moving it to the right enables command input for the game.

On the other hand, from the list of created worlds, the same change can be applied, from the Edit button with the pencil icon next to each world. There you access the Configuration to apply that modification.

Moving the switch to the right enables command input for the game

Enable cheat codes in Minecraft Java

In Minecraft Java, meanwhile, there are two procedures to enable cheat codes. It all depends on whether you already have the world created or if you are creating it, so pay attention to the details of each process.

in new worlds

In a new world, the Allow Cheats button will be on or off, so make sure it stays on. As you can see, it takes no more than a second and is probably the best way to activate the commands.

In worlds already created

In an already created world, you can’t permanently activate the cheat code, so this is a hindrance. You can enable them by going to the Open on LAN option in the pause menu, enabling them in that menu. Eventually, you will be able to do those “cheats”, but you will lose them when you rejoin out of LAN.

In Java Edition, you can enable them by going to the Open on LAN option in the pause menu

And how to enter Minecraft cheat codes?

Regardless of what version of Minecraft you have on your PC, you must remember that every command has to start with /. In either case, you can use console keyboard shortcuts to automatically prefix the / so that when you use it it is added without you having to do it manually.

Another relevant thing is that Minecraft commands are case sensitive. Remember it. Pointed this out, the indication to use the commands or tricks is very simple, as follows:

In Java Edition, press the T key to open the chat window

On Bedrock Edition, press the D-PAD button on the controller to open the chat window on Xbox One

In Bedrock Edition, press the D-PAD button on the controller to open the chat window on PS4

In Bedrock Edition, press the help button to open the chat window in Pocket Edition

In Bedrock Edition, press the right arrow button to open the chat window on Nintendo Switch

And that’s it. You should now be able to take full advantage of Minecraft cheat codes.