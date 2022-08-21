How much did Johnny Depp pay for a half-naked Kate Middleton painting?

Johnny Depp He is known to be an actor, but he is also an artist. He paints, sings and plays the guitar, and is also an art lover and collector who favors oil paintings, and has recently spent a large sum on a semi-nude painting of the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middletonand wife of prince william.

A painting by the artist Pegasus

Johnny Depp acquired a painting of the artist ‘pegasus‘, a well-known painter who rose to fame after portraying world-renowned characters and exhibiting them on the street.

Half-naked, with a crown and a logo

The work that Johnny Depp bought shows a Kate Middleton half-naked pregnant, with a crown on her belly and a logo of the successful HBO series ‘Game of Thrones’, this painting was bought by Depp with a large sum of money.

He paid $25,000 for the painting alone.

According to ‘Huffington Post‘, the ex-husband of Winona Ryder He always considered himself a big fan of Pegasus’s work and bought the painting for $25,000.

wanted a second

“I knew Johnny was coming and he wanted Kate Middleton’s work. He was extremely charming and immediately bought the painting and made an offer for a second one,” she said.pegasus‘ to the Huffington Post.

The most expensive of his works

It was reported that the artist paid 25 thousand dollars for the painting of the British Duchess, making it one of the most expensive sales for the street artist.

life after trial

We have recently seen him emerge unscathed from the defamation trial that both he and his ex-wife Amber Heard endured through a month of constant scrutiny from the public. The turbulence of their relationship was exposed and he won the lawsuit, later returning to the stage with Jeff Beck and his band after recording an album called 18.