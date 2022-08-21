Hermosillo exploded against board and players after the win against America

Carlos Hermosillo attacked the board, coaching staff, players and against Jaime Ordialeswho was also a former cement director, for the painful defeat suffered by Cruz Azul.

Hermosillo blamed the board of Blue Cross for what happened tonight on the field of Aztec stadiumreceiving the worst win in its entire history and in addition to the institution’s most hated rival (America).

How well America is playing. We deserve the beating. Mediocre board, the disaster left by Ordiales and many players who should not be at Cruz Azul. Sad night for all the Blue fans. – Carlos Hermosillo (@CHermosillo27) August 21, 2022

“How well he is playing America. We deserve the beating. Mediocre board, the disaster left by Ordiales and many players who should not be at Cruz Azul. Sad night for all the Blue fans”, were the words of Hermosillo.

The ‘Big One from Cerro Azul’ was the one who gave the penultimate championship to Machine in 1997 and for this reason he has always shown his thoughts on social networks about the current situation of La Maquina.

