Great actors and actresses who have never won an Oscar – La Brújula 24

Winning an Academy Award is the dream of every aspiring young actor. And although the big event has been marked by several controversies in recent years, including the incident starring Will Smith, it remains the most prestigious award an actor can win. However, the categories are limited and only one person per category can win, meaning not everyone gets their chance to give an Oscar acceptance speech.

Here’s a list of actors and actresses who (surprisingly) haven’t won an Oscar yet.

Emily Blunt

After his incredible performances in the series edge of tomorrow Y a silent placeIt is quite surprising to discover that Emily Blunt has not yet received an Oscar. Moreover, the British actress has not even been nominated for the prestigious award. In 2019, Blunt and Krasinski, her husband, boycotted the ceremony after not receiving an individual nomination or for a silent place not even for The return of Mary Poppins.

This is somewhat of a surprise, as the actress has received multiple nominations and awards for the films mentioned at every other major award gala that year. She won the best actress category at the prestigious 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG) for Mary Poppins Returnswhich made her the second actress to receive a SAG without being nominated for an Oscar.

Johnny Depp

The legendary Captain Jack Sparrow joins our list of movie stars who have never received an Oscar, a fact that is quite surprising considering the wide variety of characters he has played so far. However, Depp won a Golden Globe for his performance in Sweeney Todd. He has been nominated for an Oscar a total of three times throughout his career, but has always been beaten by other stars.

Luckily, according to Depp himself, he couldn’t care less. The actor, who performs for the fans and not the critics, is aware that as long as his fans and audiences are happy with his films and performances, that’s all that matters. It will be interesting to see what Depp’s next steps in film will be after his recent court victory against Amber Heard, as the world is poised for a new Johnny Depp movie.

Amy Adams

Adams has tried to turn his 6 Oscar nominations into a win since his first nomination for junebug in 2005. His performance in The arrival It was impressive, to say the least, and although the film managed to get 7 Oscar nominations, the category of best actress was not one of them. The woman at the windowa mysterious crime drama that premiered last year on Netflix, has just reinforced his excellence in dramatic roles.

The drama was acquired by Netflix from 20th Century Fox, and while Adams’ performance is generally regarded as the film’s highlight, The woman at the window it didn’t drive enough new subscribers or free trial users into the company to be considered a success. Free trials and similar offers are widely used tools among large companies, such as online casinos or major gaming companies. software, and are designed to attract new masses to a business through free incentives. Ultimately, though The woman at the window may not have lived up to Netflix’s expectations, Adams has given a performance worth mentioning.

James McAvoy

After what Split Arriving in theaters in 2016, the film generated a great deal of debate among critics and the general public. Portraying a character with dissociative identity disorder and 23 alter egos, McAvoy delivered a performance that blew everyone away. But not only did he not win an Oscar or Golden Globe for his spectacular performance, but he did not even get a nomination.

Many speculate that the reason for this is the film’s sensitive subject matter of a person’s state of mind, combined with the terrifying nature of the film. The Academy supposedly prefers other stories and favors “good” characters. We might be skeptical that a big organization like the Academy wouldn’t favor one movie over another for the wrong reasons, but there have been multiple scandals over the years that prove otherwise.

Helena Bonham Carter

Although many of us remember Carter as Voldemort’s right hand, this English actress is much more than Bellatrix Lestrange. With two Oscar nominations after several decades in the industry, she hasn’t managed to turn any of her Oscar nominations into a win.

Her incredible variety of roles and the fact that she often casts weird and bizarre characters is just part of the magic of Helena Bonham Carter. The actress is highly respected by both her peers and millions of fans around the world, and her legacy will be remembered whether or not she wins an Oscar.

Tom Cruise

With Top Gun: Maverick is breaking box office record after box office record, even those who doubted Cruise’s acting chops have changed their minds. With more than 60 films, including the original top gun and the series Mission ImpossibleThe 60-year-old actor has yet to win an Oscar for any of his action-packed performances.

Not that it matters, since Cruise is already one of the most respected actors in Hollywood, and this respect has increased since the release of Top Gun: Maverick. the protagonist of edge of tomorrow is already busy with the latest installment in the series Mission Impossiblewhich will be split into two separate movies, and is doing what it does best: entertain.