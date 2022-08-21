Get even more out of the Fortnite and Dragon Ball crossover with this incredible Creative mode map

It might seem that the crossover between Fortnite and Dragon Ball is giving its last blows because it’s been days since it premiered and the hype could have died down a bit, but nothing could be further from the truth. The battle royale fan community takes to the field to save the ballot and leave us with some absolutely incredible stuff.

And it is that, if recently I told you that they have discovered that kamehameha and instant transmission possible of Goku at once in Fortnite, today I’m here to talk about an absolutely incredible Creative map inspired by the series. Next, I leave you with all the details about it:





You can access the map in question with the following code: 5642-8525-5429

You can access the map page itself through this link

It is a map centered in recreating several mythical areas of Dragon Ball ❗️

❗️ In it you can play with friends and you will have to find the seven Dragon balls ✅

✅ I leave you with an image of the map below:

How do I search for an island in Fortnite Creative with a code?

The first thing you have to do is to access Fortnite itself

Once you are in the lobby, you will have to choose mode

Once there, you pass the tabs until the last, which receives the name of Island Code

That’s when I just you have to enter the specific code to take you to the map you want

What did you think of the map? I read you carefully in the comments.