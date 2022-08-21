From Dani Martín to Camilla Cabello: how to succeed alone after having done it in a band – Music

It is not the first time that we know that a group becomes known by the public thanks to being part of a successful musical formation in which the vocalist acquires a certain protagonism over the themes and components of the group, making his personal name and his voice the real claim of the band’s public.

Well then at CADENA 100 we bring you the singers who, after starting their professional career in music with a group, decided to continue separately –dissolving or not thereby the structure of the group-but having much later success. An example of the first case would be that of Canto del Loco, but there are others who decided to remain active, such as La Oreja de Vagh Gogh, who sought out Leire when their initial vocalist, Amaia Montero, left.

And it is that these brave singers rarely take the step blindly, Well, the fact of leaving a successful musical group does not give the same vertigo if you know that it is very difficult not to have your followers therewhen you already enjoy a certain number of fans and fame.

Daniel Martin

It was in 2003 when ‘El Canto del Loco’ would put almost all teenagers in his pocketa group that turned their songs into a most roller-coated anthem that extolled naturalness and crazy life with songs like ‘Eres Tonto’ or ‘La Madre de José’ that would make the vocalist, Dani Martín saw how his popularity rose like foamgiving his group absolute fame that he decided to put on hold to start solo with a much more intimate and less rogue style with songs like ’16 añitos’ or ‘Emocional’ where his characteristic and unmistakable voice swept through just as he had been doing.

Harry Styles

The British artist made his public debut in 2010 thanks to the ‘X Factor’ program who did not buy him as a solo artist. Time after Simon Cowell gathered several discarded applicants under the age of 16 and advised them to present themselves as a ‘boy band’ Along with the others, these guys would end up being the popular ‘One Direction’ made up of Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson and Liam Payne and a brilliant Harry Styles who in 2017 would begin his solo musical journey with his first studio album ‘Fine Line’ that convinced the nostalgic and snatched the hearts of many others. His single ‘Watermelon Sugar’ became a hit, catapulting to number 1 in the US and earning him the Grammy for Best Pop Solo Performance.

Robert Williams

The interpreter was part of a group called ‘Take That‘ in 1990 that, although with a short step, reaped several joys until 1995 when he decided to show himself as a unique singer and this daring was the takeoff for a singer who has more than reached 70 million copies sold.

Beyonce

LThe ‘R&B’ diva par excellence was part of several musical formations in her childhood and adolescencebut it was not until the group led by his father under the name of ‘Destiny’s Child’landed in the musical sphere that we could appreciate the latent power of the artist, as the formation became one of the most successful female bands of the 2000’s era. Until ‘Queen B’ decided that she was her time and she stood out alone, becoming the highest paid black singer in music history.

Camilla Hair

The singer became known in the company Ally Brooke, Normani Kordei, Lauren Jauregui and Dinah Jane, four beauties who managed to sign with Epic Records after passing through ‘Factor X’ as a group with the name of ‘Fifth Harmony’ achieving 3 billion views on platforms at a time when it was not so common to consume music by ‘streaming’.

In 2018, after two years since leaving the group, Camila decides to distance herself from this past success and trust herself with her future solo work, reaching the moon with her single ‘Havana’.