Frank Lampariello: “Bassists are the last big ear in the jar – 08/21/2022

A Uruguayan son of Italians who has an English name because he was born in New York and his parents did not want him to be discriminated against. It is understood? Of course, when Frank Lampariello He arrived in Uruguay at the age of 9, that name in English was the subject of ridicule and bullying. Now, Lampariello remembers that with a smile. But he also acknowledges that, at the time, he was “fucked up.” The move to Uruguay, a country in which he had never lived, and at that age, was emotionally very hard for him. “It shocked me a lot. He knew how to speak Spanish because that was what was spoken at home, but… (he imitates Spanish with a strong English-speaking accent). He says that all this generated the occasional emotional “quilombo”, but there is no reproach in his voice. “If I had stayed there, I could have had other problems, you never know. But if we hadn’t come, all the things that happened to me wouldn’t have happened to me.” So all good.

Relatives remained in the United States, but he, his parents and his brother (also baptized with an Anglo name, Anthony), are already, it seems, definitely rooted in Uruguay.

The bassist and singer welcomes Revista Domingo at his home in Ciudad de la Costa. It has been more than 20 years since he moved there, and at that time he — he recalls — the area was little more than a wasteland. There weren’t supermarkets, there weren’t many public transport frequencies and there weren’t even a shopping mall… However, he says that moving there was among the best things that happened in his life.

Not only because it is a house with a large plot of land, in an environment that still reminds us of what it is like to live surrounded by nature. Also because it had (and has) a warehouse in front. He never needed to plan the necessary purchases or deny himself a craving to satisfy right away like other residents of the area, when the area did not yet have the real estate and urban development that it has today.

Photo: Juan Manuel Ramos.

If he and his companions from the now-defunct Hereford band —in which he spent 18 years—had the idea of ​​having a beer when the rehearsal was over, it wasn’t necessary to travel far. It was to cross and that’s it. In addition, since in a short time he became friends with the owner of the place, he could even ask for credit.

Are rockers not very organized? Perhaps. In any case, and if so, Lampariello makes up for this lack of organization with work. Before “entrepreneurship” became fashionable, Lampariello had already set up a professional recording studio in the back of his house, called Arizona, through which “countless” bands and soloists have passed, says Lampariello. “Buitres, Trotsky Vengarán, Once Tiros, La Triple Nelson (although they didn’t record an entire album), Guachas, Silverado, Chainsaw, Steamroller… More than a hundred bands in total”, he lists.

The property had a barbecue grill and was a relatively large building. In that place, little by little, Lampariello was making changes and reforms so that said studio would work there, in addition to a rehearsal room and then another.

Today, the studio is inactive, due to a reform that was imposed on its owner (part of the roof cracked), but it won’t be long before it works again, although now everything looks somewhat chaotic. In the middle of that seeming chaos lie two electric guitars painted with the official graphic attributes of the Jack Daniel’s bourbon whiskey brand.

A few years ago, the brand had noticed that in Uruguay there was a musician who liked that bourbon a lot because of a photo. In it, Lampariello was seen drinking a bottle of that brand on a stage. Behind him, a sea of ​​people. “It was in one of the Pilsen Rock, I don’t remember exactly which one, with Hereford we played in all of them”.

At Jack Daniel’s headquarters in Tennessee, they saw that photo and said, “That’s not the way we recommend drinking our whiskey, but…”

Matter that Lampariello was contacted to be part of a brand club called the Tennessee Esquires Association. He gladly accepted, of course. Because he loves said bourbon and because he knows that not just anyone gets into that club. “Jack Nicholson is one of the partners,” he adds. From the United States they sent him proof of ownership and a document that certifies that he owns a small plot of land in said club. And every once in a while, the marketing department would send him brand merch, from T-shirts to said electric guitars. Now that has been stopped by what the pandemic meant.

My son the doctor

Lampariello Sr. wanted his children to be qualified professionals. In part, Frank says, because his father would have liked to study, but he never could: he had to take the bread home. Frank grabbed for the rock, but Anthony did give Dad the satisfaction of seeing the college diploma with the last name printed on it. “My brother graduated as a lawyer, he went to dad’s house, showed him the diploma and said something like ‘here you have the title. Now I’m going to sell houses’ (he laughs). I think he never practiced law, but to this day he has his real estate company.”

—And when did your passion for rock begin?

“As a child, I still lived in the United States. I have a cousin, Elsa, who lives in Toronto. She came from Canada to New York to take care of me when I was about six years old. One of those times he came, the song Blinded By The Light, which is by Bruce Springsteen, was playing a lot on the radio. But the version that was playing was Manfred Mann’s Earth Band. You see that I must have insisted a lot to Elsa, because she bought me the album with that song. That was the first record I had. Also, she was a fan of Queen and she also gave me the News Of The World album.

In Uruguay he went from being an active listener to starting to play. Like so many others, he got together with several friends and formed a band, with more enthusiasm than skill. A friend a little older than him and with considerable musical talent, saw them once and recommended that he get together with one of the three guitarists who were part of that group and with the drummer. Lampariello listened to him and so he began a little more seriously in music. He had already moved on to playing bass, even though his first instrument of choice had been the electric guitar.

—Bassists are frustrated guitarists?

-(Series). We are the last apricot in the jar! Many times, when a band is formed and there are already one or two good guitarists… “You play the bass”. I think so, that we are frustrated guitarists. I can’t speak for everyone, but 80 out of 100 bass players, I think, started out playing guitar.

Now, of course, he learned to love his instrument beyond the fact that it would never occur to him to do a bass solo. He does not like. The best thing for him as an instrumentalist is when he understands perfectly with the drummer and between the two they put together a totally intertwined accompaniment. It started happening to him a few years ago with the drummer he currently plays with, Leonardo Vargas. They don’t even need to look at each other, he says, and they already know what the other is going to do. He also used to spend it with Rodrigo Trobo, when they both played in Hereford. That band ended, for many, untimely.

For Lampariello, the end of Hereford came after a process in which there was wear and tear and differences were accumulating. Over there, he admits, his tendency to anxiety led him to be the trigger that triggered the breakup. But that is already part of the past.

His things

Roger Waters. The bassist and composer of Pink Floyd is one of Lampariello’s musical references. The Uruguayan highlights Waters not his technical skill (English is not at the level of a Jaco Pastorious or Pedro Aznar), but the good taste he has to provide memorable bass lines in his songs.

A fan of Rampla Juniors, Lampariello began to be a soccer fan after years of having brought down Uruguay. “It’s hard to choose one…” he says and names like Ronaldo, Messi or Suarez come to mind. But in the end he chooses Maradona: “The two goals against England, after the Malvinas war was something impressive”