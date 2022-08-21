France wants to restrict private jets in the EU to curb climate change

The controversy over the abusive use of private jets by celebrities and wealthy people has returned to the fore, after the French Government is promoting a initiative to restrict this type of elitist transport throughout the EU. The pollution they generate at a time of worsening of the climate crisis is the reason why private jets are at the center of the controversy.

The French Minister of Transport, Clément Beaune, is considering limiting private jet flights at a time when efforts are required to limit climate change and energy consumption, and wants that, for this measure to be effective and have more effect, it be applied throughout Europe.

“I believe that private jet flights must be acted upon and regulated. They are becoming the symbol of a two-speed effort,” Beaune explains in statements published this Sunday by Le Parisien and collected by Efe.

His intention is to put this issue to the back from the summer holidays when the Executive of Emmanuel Macron discusses the so-called “austerity plan” that aims to put into practice the energy savings required by the European Union to face the crisis due to the war in Ukraine.

But he also wants to bring this matter up to the next meeting with the other EU transport officials in October, as he believes that “The most effective thing is to act at a European level to have the same rules and achieve more impact”.

According to the NGO Transport & Environnement, a tenth of the flights in France correspond to private jets. In recent weeks, the accounts on social networks that critically monitor displacements in exclusive planes of millionaires and celebrities.

Le Parisien specifies that the French minister is considering different possibilities, which would range from persuasive measures to reduce the use of these flights to a regulation that imposes restrictions, through taxes that have a dissuasive effect.

Among the scenarios is forcing companies to make public their travel by private plane or a device to frame their use and even prevent it when there is a alternative with commercial flights or train.

It would be a way to extend the device that already exists, which prevents airlines from operating internal lines in France when there is an alternative by train with a duration of less than two and a half hours, except if they are to establish interconnecting flights.

Another idea would be to integrate private aviation in the quota system of the future tax on carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions that is being designed in the EU.

Behind his plans, there is also the desire not to grow the impression that there are different measuring sticks when demanding the tightening of the belt due to the climate and energy urgency.

Celebrities cornered for being “polluting & rdquor;

From the American singer Taylor Swift even the french businessman Bernard Arnaultpressure is mounting on celebrities, political figures and big businessmen to limit their travel on private jets, which are responsible for a significant carbon footprint.

After posting a photo of her plane and her partner on Instagram in mid-July, reality star Kylie Jenner was branded a “climate criminal.” by Internet users, reports AFP.

“Polluter and criminal & rdquor ;, another tweeted about the director steven spielbergaccused of taking a 28-minute flight.

Countless humorous memes, photos and videos circulated mocking Taylor Swift after the publication on Friday of an analysis by the Yard marketing agency, which classified her as “the most polluting celebrity of the year & rdquor ;, with 170 flights since the beginning of the year.

Yard relied on data from the Twitter account “Celebrity Jets&rdquor ;, which tracks celebrity flights through public online data.

Jack Sweeney, a 19-year-old student, launched this account. It started in June 2020 following the private jet of Elon Musk and now he has 30 accounts tracking sports stars, the Meta boss, mark zuckerbergand even Russian oligarchs.

He inspired other Internet users such as Sebastián, a 35-year-old aeronautical engineer who created the “I Fly Bernard” account in April, about the routes of the planes of French billionaires to pressure them regarding their carbon footprint.

“What I am trying to denounce is the use of private planes like taxis & rdquor ;, he explains to AFP, pointing out the numerous national or European flights made.

“In Europe, three quarters of these flights could be made by train & rdquor ;, denounces William Toddexecutive director of Transport & Environment, which brings together European NGOs in the sector.

On the other hand, private aviation has been booming since the pandemic, as its customers want to avoid the suppression of flights and promiscuity in the face of covid-19.

Some stars reacted to the pressure on social networks. Last week, a spokesperson for Taylor Swift said in the press that she “regularly lends her jet to other people.” “Attributing most or all of these flights to him is totally wrong & rdquor ;, she details her.

Rapper Drake, singled out for a 14-minute flight between Toronto and Hamilton, responded on Instagram that the plane had been moved to park elsewhere, “nobody was on board,” he said. “Even worse if it flew empty & rdquor ;, responded Beatrice Jarrige, project manager of the Shift Project association.

In France, a spokesman for the Bouygues group assures that the plane followed by “I Fly Bernard”, presented as that of Martin Bouygues, belongs to the group and “is used by several collaborators”.

It indicates that the plane’s CO2 emissions are offset by reforestation projects, a solution criticized because it does not substantially reduce emissions.

Other French billionaires like Bernard ArnaultJean Charles Decaux and Vincent Bolloré, also affected by the Twitter account, did not want to comment.

Jarrige hopes this social media movement will turn into a political action.

“This is not about totally banning flights, but it is necessary that the richest make an effort of sobriety& rdquor ;, he specifies, advocating investments in the railway.

For Todts, jet owners should, at a minimum, require that they run on biofuels instead of kerosene, as this would encourage aircraft manufacturers to develop these technologies.

In September 2021, the business aviation sector considered these sustainable fuels to be “key” to achieve the goal of carbon neutrality set for 2050.

