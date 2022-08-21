Four Francis Ford Coppola Classics You Can’t Miss

The film industry introduced us to different directors. Each one of them managed to stand out for their vision and the way of telling their stories, but only a few managed to become the great references of cinema. In this prestigious list you will find Francis Ford Coppola.

Since the beginning of his filmography, the filmmaker has won the applause of the spectators and also of the specialized critics. He was recognized by important awards, and he earned an important place in the hearts of all moviegoers.

Francis Ford Coppola, one of the best directors that cinema had.

The icons of the cinema directed by Francis Ford Coppola

The Godfather trilogy

In 1972, Francis Ford Coppola directed the film that changed his life and that would later become one of the most acclaimed trilogies in movie history. We are talking about The Godfathera production that starred Al Pacino Y Marlon Brando. Out of 11 nominations received for the Oscar awardstook three statuettes.

That said, the first installment introduces us to Don Vito Corleone, a respected and feared boss of one of the five New York mafia families in the 1940s. The success of this film gave us the second installment in 1974, with Robert DeNiro (which won six Oscars) and the third in 1990.

Related news

apocalypse now

The story is set during the Vietnam War and introduces us to Captain Willard. A boy who is given a secret mission to invade the neighboring country of Laos and kill a crazed American colonel, who is leading his own army deep in the jungle. This epic war film was released in 1979; Notably Francis Ford Coppola He was in charge of directing and producing.

This film was nominated in six categories of the Oscar awards, but only won two statuettes: Best Cinematography and Best Sound. It was starred by Martin Sheen, Marlon Brando, Robert Duvallamong others.

The conversation

The story begins with Harry Caul, a detective of recognized prestige as a specialist in surveillance and security systems. One day he is hired by a tycoon with the intention of investigating his young wife, who is having a relationship with one of his employees.

Gene Hackman stars in The Conversation.

The mission seems at first sight inexplicable, since the couple offers no interest. But when Harry is about to finish his work, he notices something strange that hides behind the banality of the case. This film starred Gene Hackman, John Cazale, allen garfield, Cindy-Williams, Frederic Forrest. She received three nominations for Oscar awards and excellent opinions from specialized critics.

Bram Stoker’s Dracula

In 1992, Francis Ford Coppola gave us a story of romance and terror starring Gary Oldman, Winona Ryder, Keanu Reeves Y Anthony Hopkins. It was based on the novel dracula of bram stoker, as its name indicates. She received a total of three statuettes at the Academy Awards.

Gary Oldman as Count Dracula.

Before becoming a famous vampire, Count Dracula was Prince Vlad. Upon discovering the death of his beloved, he decides to sell his soul to the devil. Four centuries later, Jonathan Harker, a young lawyer traveling to a lost castle in Eastern Europe, ends up being captured by the Earl. Strangely, this boy’s girlfriend seems to be the living reincarnation of the protagonist’s love. For this reason, he decides to travel to the British capital to conquer it.

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive all the news and participate in exclusive contests from here.