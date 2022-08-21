Fortnite players complain more than CoD and Battlefield players

A new study by Ebuyer, a UK retailer, has revealed that gamers of Fortnite they are the ones who complain the most when dying in the game compared to the players of Call of Duty either Battlefield. Launched in 2017, the free-to-play battle royale has over 350 million registered players and remains as popular as ever thanks to seasonal updates and special events.

Epic Games’ popular battle royale was originally released as a paid PvE game titled Fortnite: Save the World. Considering the incredible success of PUBG at the time, the battle royale component of Fortnite it developed rapidly and was released just two months later. Since then, the title has become one of the most popular games of all time, with a 2020 study revealing that Fortnite’s playtime is longer than mankind’s own existence.

Study reveals that Fortnite players complain more than those of CoD and Battlefield

A study conducted by a UK electronics store revealed that gamers of Fortnite they were the ones who complained the most on social networks about dying in the game. The study was carried out over a year using AI to monitor social media posts using keywords like “die” or “game over” on sites like Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Ebuyer found that Fortnite took the top spot with 173,793 social media posts, while Grand Theft Auto 5 came in second with 40,701 posts. In third place, with 12 thousand 686 publications, is Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, followed by 11 thousand 242 messages for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. Black Ops Cold War took sixth place, with 11,106 messages, while Battlefield V came in ninth place, with just 3,485 mentions.

It should be noted that the research did not take into account the large base of active players of Fortnite and the free-to-play nature of the title, which makes the game much more accessible compared to others in the studio. The game is incredibly popular, with over 12.3 million concurrent Fortnite players taking part in Travis Scott’s in-game concert.

So, in a study that was determined by the total number of social media mentions alone, it was unlikely that contested single-player games like The Last of Us Part II or Super Mario Maker 2 would have topped the list. due to its significantly lower number of active players.

The study has yielded some interesting results, despite its limited scope. It would be interesting to see a more comprehensive study that also took into account player count and single player titles where repeat kills are a core part of the game, like Dark Souls or Hades.