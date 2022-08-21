Fortnite: how to disable crossplay (crossplay) in August 2022 | hack | walkthrough | Mexico | Spain | SPORT-PLAY

It not only happens in Fortnite. The crossplay or “cross game” makes it possible for you to find rivals faster on the servers. After all, you’ll be up against everyone else who doesn’t necessarily have the same device as yours. However, the community prefers that this not be the case, because PC players have a certain advantage over smartphone players by having a keyboard and mouse, which improves the player’s aim.

The advantage of the players Fortnite on PC it goes through technical details in addition to the use of keyboard and mouse: they have unlocked FPS, greater customizable sensitivity and a much larger screen to visualize all the details of what is happening on the map.

If you’re tired of things being like this in Fortnitethere is an option to disable crossplay so you can feel a little more justice in your games.

To do this, you need to go to the tab Setting of the game and follow the next steps;

FORTNITE | How to disable crossplay

Open the menu Options .

. go to Setting .

. Go to the tab Bill .

. Once here, navigate to game privacy .

. You will find the option to disable “Cross-Platform Play”.

Making this setting disables cross-platform play entirely. This means that you can only queue with other console players and you will have lobbies occupied only by console players. Also, you won’t even be able to join parties with your PC friends if this feature is disabled. You will have to disable this before you can play with them. Players have argued that this is beneficial to playing Fortnitebut it also has obvious drawbacks.

While it often leads to better matches due to the similar skill cap on consoles, it also removes an aspect of multiplayer that was previously available and integral to the game. It is also true that there will be fewer cheaters with cross-platform disabled.

Listen to Dale Play on Spotify. Follow the program every Monday on our available audio platforms.