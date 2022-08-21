Fortnite Chapter 3: how to overcome the challenges of Week 11 of Season 3 | Walkthrough | YouTube | EpicGames | Hack | apps | Mexico | Spain | SPORT-PLAY

more challenges in Fortnite to advance in the rewards that the developer Epic Games has for the community. The new challenge list is available on all servers. Week 11 of Season 3 has some easy activities to do, but some help is still required. If you do not want to delay and get everything in less than a day, we advise you to review these tips.

Note that the challenges and missions appear in the file system of Fortnite. You will have seven days to complete all the challenges and get the rewards in XP.

FORTNITE CHAPTER 3 | Season 3 Week 11 Challenges

Eliminate an opponent with a Junk Rift (0/1) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

Deal damage to a player with a Designated Marksman Rifle over 75 meters (0/1) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

Eliminate opponents with the Kamehameha (0/3) – Reward: 15,000 Season PE

Gesture at the Tree of Reality (0/1) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

Land 3 times in the same game (0/3) – Reward: 15,000 Season PE

Open Supply Drops (0/2) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

Deal damage to enemy vehicles with a Charge SMG (0/500) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

the youtuber Perfect Score shared a tutorial with all the challenges of this week. We recommend you to write down the area of ​​each challenge to do several challenges in a single game. Take advantage of this opportunity to get more XP and thus unlock the Battle Pass prizes.

FORTNITE | How to do the challenges of Week 11

