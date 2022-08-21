For Ben Affleck?: the truth behind the alleged rivalry between Jennifer Lopez and Salma Hayek

The Mexican actress will turn 55 on September 2, while she just turned 53. (Instagram photo: @jlo, @salmahayek)

Once again Jennifer López and Ben Affleck positioned themselves among the main social media trends for their recent marriage link full of glamor. As expected, in the last hours some photographs of the event began to circulate, among which some of the famous bride stand out, who wore a spectacular mermaid dress with a heart-stopping neckline on the back and a long tail almost the same size as her veil.

During this ceremony, the lovers took the next step in their love story after eloping to Las Vegas, where they were married for the first time. Among all the data on the party that could last three days one stood out alleged rivalry between JLo and Salma Hayek -beloved interpreter considered one of the Mexicans with the greatest impact abroad- due to the coincidences they have experienced both in their personal and professional lives, since It is said that the actress of melodramas had something to do with Ben Affleck.

After 18 years apart, they met again and got married. (Photo: Elisa Colella/AFP)

Rumors about an alleged romance between Salma Hayeck and Ben Affleck broke out in 1999, when both starred Dogma. The actors were caught together on more than one occasion, however, they never confirmed or denied this information. It should be remembered that at that time the Mexican artist had just broken up with Edward Atterton and was starting to date Edward Norton.

While the American had just finished his seven-year relationship with Cheyenne Rothman and his torrid romance with Gwyneth Paltrow. In fact, during the years that his love relationship lasted with the protagonist of Blind love there would have been a “pause” between 1999 and 2000 that would coincide with his coexistence with Hayek.

So far, the Mexican actress has not confirmed or denied her alleged romance with Affleck. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

However, months later he met who is now his wife, Jennifer Lopez, during the filming of the romantic comedy Gigli [2001]but although their relationship seemed honey on flakes, it did not last more than three years only to meet again almost two decades later and finally decided carry out the wedding they had planned at the time.

But that’s not all, there is something else that somehow unites the actresses. And it is that both were about to star, in opposite roles, the films that ended up setting a pattern in their career.

It was the year 1997 when Salma Hayek stood out as the ideal star to play Selena Quintanilla in his biographical film two years after his unfortunate death. Some time later, the Mexican actress explained that she decided not to accept the role because the producers wanted to bring the story to the big screen as soon as possible, which she thought was disrespectful to the actress. Queen of Tex-Mex.

Image provided by Warner Bros of the actress Jennifer López playing the singer Selena Quintanilla. (Photo: EFE/Warner Bros)



With this, he left the way clear for Jennifer López to join the project marking. It is worth mentioning that this film was not only a success among the Latino community, it also meant an unparalleled triumph in JLo’s then-nascent career.

The coincidences do not stop there, because in 2002 they went through a similar situation to give life to the renowned Mexican artist Frida Kahlo. According to the magazine Hello!both Latinas competed for the leading role, but in the end the actress of melodramas won and that was how she starred in one of the films with the greatest impact in her entire career.

Salma Hayek characterized as Frida Kahlo. (Photo: Lionsgate Production Company)

These professional disputes gave rise to an alleged rivalry between the two actresses because they have struggled to find a space in the entertainment industry at an international level, since during their first steps it was more complicated for all Latin artists and the competition was tougher.

KEEP READING:

The spectacular wedding of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck in front of their family and friends

Sergio Mayer responded to Natalia Subtil: “She is victimizing herself for being a woman”

Who is Pablo Albuerne, the new critic of “MasterChef Celebrity Mexico”