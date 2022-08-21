Five films about viruses, epidemics and pandemics – Arts and Culture

With the COVID-19 lockdowns, old films on the subject gained popularity and could be back in vogue due to the emergence of new viruses. Here 5 proposals with different styles.

The COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdowns in different countries of the world that occurred in 2020 led to the platforms of streaming to reconsider old titles among their prominent, because they spoke nothing more and nothing less of viruses, epidemics and pandemics.

There are different points to approach a film about this type of events, either from science fiction or with a more realistic perspective.

Despite the fact that these films gradually ceased to be “neo-popular” with the arrival of vaccines against SARS-CoV-2, they could once again become relevant in a scenario prone to expanding outbreaks. Examples are monkeypox, declared an international public health emergency, or the new Henipavirus Langya discovered in China.

But there are and will be others, in addition to the resurgence of old diseases. Here, a list of five films that show contexts and consequences against different pathogens.

Contagion

This film tells how the rapid spread of an unknown virus, transmitted by air, is capable of ending human life in a few days. In fact, it even mentions institutions such as the World Health Organization (WHO) and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), those in charge of finding solutions against the clock. With no time to think about its values, society aims only to survive. Contagion reflects the fear of pandemics and their consequences in all areas, such as the new political orders. Original title: Contagion (2011). Starring: Matt Damon, Gwyneth Paltrow, Kate Winslet, Marion Cotillard, Laurence Fishburne, Jude Law, and Brian Cranston. Direction: Steven Soderbergh.

Twelve Monkeys

The film posits that between 1996 and 1997, the earth’s surface was contaminated by a deadly virus that forced survivors to live underground. The main character in it is James Cole, a convicted criminal living in a post-apocalyptic future who is sent back in time to find out about the spread of the pathogen in exchange for receiving his acquittal. The main suspicion is that the virus was spread by a terrorist organization known as the “Army of the Twelve Monkeys”. But instead of sending it to that mo