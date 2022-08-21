Felipe Ramos Rizo described as shameful the work of César Ramos in the Atlas-Puebla

Felipe Ramos Rizo considered that there were at least three wrong decisions by referee César Ramos in the Atlas against Puebla

Philip Ramos Rizoanalyst of ESPNrated as shameful the work of the central referee Cesar Ramos Palazuelos in the duel Atlas in view of Pueblaafter he added at least three plays that he felt were called wrongly in the game.

Through your account Twitter, the former World Cup referee considered as incredible the reprimand of Anderson Santamaría, defender of the Atlasafter he dealt an iron from behind to one of the players of Pueblawhich, in his opinion, had to be sanctioned with a red card.

“The Santamaría thing is red, what he does is incredible Cesar Ramos by just reprimanding him, his arbitration is shameful, “he said Philip Ramos Rizo through their social networks.

In a hang of the PueblaMaximiliano Araujo was left facing two elements of Atlasso that Anderson Santamaria He gave him a flat iron to prevent his advance and thus finish with the play that could give the team from La Franja the victory in the final part of the match.

Prior to that play, in the first half, Philip Ramos Rizo pointed out that Cesar Ramos He had been wrong, after he did not sanction a yellow card for Ozziel Herrera, the same in which the midfielder of the team had to be expelled. Atlas after his second preventive card.

Nicolás Larcamón approached the end of the game to talk with César Ramos imago7

“In free fall Cesar Ramos, months after the World Cup one of its worst moments passes, in the min. 32 forgave Ozziel Herrera the second yellow card,” he added.

After Ozziel Herrera’s move, again the analyst from ESPN emphasized that now the central referee matched the match with bad decisions, after Cesar Ramos did not show the second yellow card to Diego De Buen.

“Already matched Cesar Ramos now he does not show the second warning to De Buen min 43 ”, he concluded.