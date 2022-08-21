Fast and Furious screwed up their perfect ending… Twice!

On up to two occasions Fast and Furious has ruined its perfect ending. The Vin Diesel saga does not seem to know how to say goodbye to his fans.

Although the last two parts of the franchise have already been confirmed fast and furious, the action saga has already wasted up to two perfect endings. This story focuses on Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his team of street racing antiheroes. Since the first movie, the franchise has graduated from high-octane illegal racing to intercontinental heists, cyberterrorist plots, and even space travel. And while it’s still wildly entertaining, it’s a saga that had a chance to close its story with an emotionally perfect conclusion. Twice.

A brief review of the saga of action and speed

fast and furious begins with the story of Brian O’Conner (Paul Walker), an undercover FBI agent who must track down the mastermind behind a series of high-speed robberies. That person is the infamous street racer Dominic Toretto. Despite discovering his crimes, Brian covers for him and sets off a series of events in which Dom and his entire team evade the authorities. Brian and Dom’s paths continue to cross as they dodge the FBI and take down various crime bosses. It is the case of Arthur Braga Y Hernan Reyes.

Brian even ends up marrying Dom’s sister, mia toretto, transcending the limits of friendship and becoming family. The great word of fast and furious. Brian and Mia strive to grow that family, while Dom takes on increasingly complex missions with her team. That includes characters like Luke HobbsDwayne Johnson, Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham) either Letty Ortiz (Michelle Rodriguez).

What are the two perfect endings of the saga?

As collected on Screen Rant, fast and furious It should have ended around the same time the Brian and Dom story did. This is after the tragic death of Paul Walker. The franchise wasted the opportunity to finish on a high. Especially, in the fifth and in the seventh film. In the first one, Dom, Brian and the team split a fortune and escape to a tropical beach, where Brian challenges Dom to a final no-stakes drag race. Neither of them have anything to prove to each other.

However, although this ending would have closed the story well narratively, the most emotional and perhaps the most appropriate ending for the franchise should have been that of Fast and Furious 7. Production was right in the middle when Paul Walker was killed in a car accident. In this wonderful ending, Dom and Brian drive side by side one last time before veering off down two different roads. The song “See You Again” by Wiz Khalifa Y charlie puth. Dom explains how much Brian means to him. It was a perfect emotional sendoff for Paul Walter, but also for the franchise.

