Famous: you will not believe what their nicknames were

famous It is these people who managed to reach stardom through their qualities and skills in some area or discipline that they cultivated over time.

But except those Famous who already grew up in a place where their parents were recognized, the others led a fairly normal life until they got to where they are today.

If there is something that does not go unnoticed, it is the nicknames that are often generated in a pleasant way and in others they are a bit hurtful, we will tell you what some of them are. The singer María Carey was called “Mirage” by her classmates and teachers. For her part, Jennifer Lawrence received the nickname “Nitro-2, it is not explained why. Cameron Díaz, despite her current beauty and multiple works of hers when she was a youngster, highlighted her physique by calling her” Skeletor “.

Snoop Dogg was the stage name he received from his mother, since they found him a certain resemblance to the character Snoopy from Charlie Brown. There are those who earned their pseudonym for their affliction to certain foods, this is the case of Liam Payne, who in his home is “Cheese Head” since he loves “cheese-flavored potatoes”.

On the other hand some arose from his sporting talents, for example, Keanu Reeves was “The Wall” as he had excellent goalkeeping skills in hockey. Ariana Grande is “beautiful” for her grandparents and Miley Cyrus received this nickname as an abbreviation “Smiley”, her name is actually Destiny hope.

The heartthrob of the moment Chris Hemsworth in his family receives the title of “Kip”, when he was only a few years old, it was difficult for him to pronounce his name, for which he only said “Kiptader”. Some of the extremely strange titles that these celebrities received were for example “Ginger Jesus” for Ed Sheeran, another was “Mr. Potato Head” for Daniel Craig, Mila Kunis was “Goldfish”.

Here in our country nicknames stand out with respect to the names of animals, some food products, we also have Power and a wide range with respect to those that make up urban rhythms, among others that resonate in the industry.

not even the Famous they can be exempt from these words that are attached to our names and come many times from our afflictions, in other cases that should not occur from some physical defects that are not relevant