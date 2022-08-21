Fake Ecuadorian passport for Ryan Gosling in ‘The Gray Man’, an action thriller with Chris Evans and Ana de Armas for Netflix | Cinema | Entertainment

the gray man (The Gray Man) is based on a series of books by Mark Greaney and it is Netflix that seizes the story to present an exciting film directed, written and produced by the brothers Anthony and Joe Russo, the same people responsible for Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, Captain America: Civil War, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, among other.

The new movie from the filmmaking duo is reported to be Netflix’s biggest ever, with an all-star cast headed by Ryan Gosling (his first movie in four years) and Chris Evans (whose last big appearance was in Between knives and secrets in 2019, which can also be seen on Netflix), accompanied by Ana de Armas, Regé-Jean Page, among others.

The streaming service gave them close to $200 million to trot around the world and have Gosling and Evans play shadowy CIA employees trying to kill each other.

For example, one action sequence took a month to produce. It involved big guns, a tram running through Prague’s Old Town neighborhood, and Gosling fighting off an army of assassins while he was handcuffed to a stone bench. At the time it cost approximately $40 million to make, reports the New York Times.

The premiere was held in select theaters in some countries and is already considered the most expensive film on the streaming service. streaming and perhaps his biggest gamble as he attempts to create a James Bond-style spy franchise or Mission Impossible. If it works, the Russos have plans to expand the universe of the gray man with additional films and television series, as Disney has done with its Marvel and Star Wars franchises.

“It would have been a dramatically different movie”said Joe Russo, referring to the possibility of making the gray man in another studio, like Sony, where it was originally going to be produced. The brothers said that going to another company would have required them to cut a third of their budget and downgrade the film’s action.

The film includes nine significant action sequences, including a mid-air fight involving emergency flares, fire extinguishers and Gosling’s confrontation with a parachuted enemy as they both fall from a bombed-out plane, Anthony Russo said.”Ambition is expensive”, Joe Russo told the NYT. “And he is risky.”

For The Gray Man, Netflix sent the Russos and their cast to Berlin, London, India, the Czech Republic and France.

Other promotional efforts included American television spots during National Basketball Association games and the Indianapolis 500 and 3-D billboards in such disparate locations as Las Vegas and Krakow, Poland.

“It’s on a grand scale,” Joe Russo said of the promotion. “We did a world tour to promote it. The actors went with us. It’s very similar to the work we did to promote the Marvel movies.”

Ana de Armas plays Dani Miranda in ‘The Gray Man’. Photo: IMDB

The official synopsis of the film indicates that it is a story of Court Gentry (Gosling), who was a cold ex-convict before being recruited by Donald Fitzroy (Billy Bob Thornton) to work with them in the CIA. Codenamed the Sierra Six, Gentry secures a police fix and is released from jail to begin his new duties. In them he must perform the most secret and special tasks of the Intelligence Agency. However, one day everything changes and Fitzroy loses his position, which is then occupied by a new boss (Regé-Jean Page), who takes charge of the operations and everything that concerns the CIA. So much so that, with new orders, Sierra Six has the task of killing “a very bad man” who is against the United States government. Even so, in the middle of the mission he discovers something detrimental to his new boss.

Chris Evans sports a mustache, something that helped him find the villain. “Certain characters just come to life through something simple, whether it’s a costume or a prop. The minute we cut off that mustache, I was like, ‘Oh, there he is, there’s this psychopath,’” he explained.

Sequence of ‘The Gray Man’ (Netflix) in which it is observed when a forger offers Sierra Six (Ryan Gosling) a false Ecuadorian passport.

In one sequence of the fast-paced film, a forger asks Sierra Six, the character played by Gosling, what kind of passport he needs. This with the idea of ​​changing his identity and being able to elude his pursuers.

“Just with this equipment I could even read the Pope’s diary, if I wanted to…”, says the fraudulent and elusive cheater. “What nationality do you want to be, Danish, New Zealand, Japanese? To which Sierra Seis replies “without extradition and with palm trees I would love to”.

“So Ecuadorian, do you know Ecuador? Ja, they have this drink… It’s called… the ‘pinonillo’. Pinolillo! And they serve it with honey. You have to… you have to try it.” But the plans are not what Sierra Six expected…

The Russos are also producing the sequel to extraction with Chris Hemsworth for Netflix and have just announced that the platform will finance and release their next directorial venture, a $200 million sci-fi action film, The Electric Statewith Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt.