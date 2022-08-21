extensions and bangs appeal to fans

Selena Gomez changes her hair look. Putting aside – at least momentarily – her bob cut, the actress revolutionized her haircut by proposing extra smooth folds and curtain bangs.

Fans of Selena Gomez they will have almost forgotten the early years of her career, when she was welcomed into the Disney home when she was very young. At the time, the actress still didn’t have a precise beauty look, but over the years she certainly experimented until the spark with the bob cut. Yet, recently, she seems to have fallen prey to nostalgia. On TikTok, where she usually shares tips beauty with her followers, showed a precious beauty look, which dictates the trend without difficulty. And that she remembers – albeit barely – that early Selena.

To date Selena Gomez is very fond of her short and perfectly symmetrical cut, but she never gives up on a glamor experiment. She has shown it several times on the red carpet and continues to testify to it also through social media. The latest hair look proposed on the web was loved by fans and it went viral effortlessly.

Selena Gomez changes her hair look: curtain bangs and very long hair

Very close to the debut of the second season of Only Murders in the Building and Selena Gomez is already experimenting with looks perfect for the red carpet. The actress, a lover of the beauty sector so much that she launched a brand of her own, showed her followers to TikTok a new beauty inspiration. Putting her precious brown bob aside for the moment, the actress showed in a video tutorial how she revolutionized her hair look by adding extension and voluminous bangs.

It immediately catches the eye the extreme length of the new haircut, extra smooth as required by the trend of summer 2022. But even more precious is the fringe slightly rounded that falls on the eyes. To create her new hair look Riawna Capri And Nikki Lee from the Los Angeles saloon. “Here’s a great way to transform your clients’ hair without having to color it at all! Just add the extensions“, The experts write, specifying that for Selena Gomez they added a auburn brown thus creating her new look for the summer.

For the actress of Only Murders in the Building it is a welcome experiment. In recent months, he has played with his hairstyle several times, proposing an extremely short bob cut. Before that, Selena often proposed a long bob, juggling between smooth and curly fold. The summer, on the other hand, follows another trend and the actress has prepared herself better, showing her new hairstyle gathered in two soft braiding.