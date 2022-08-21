Explained ending of the Jordan Peele movie

‘Nope’, Jordan Peele’s new movie mixes horror and sci-fi while proving to be as intriguing as early reactions to ‘Nope’ suggested, with a great mystery flying over the skies. What hides behind the clouds?

— SPOILERS FOR ‘NOP’ AHEAD —

‘Nope’ stars Daniel Kaluuya as OJ Haywood, Emerald’s (Keke Palmer) brother and owner of a horse ranch in the California desert supplying animals for film and television productions after the strange death of his father (Keith David).

Steven Yeun plays Ricky ‘Jupe’ Park, a former child actor turned Western theme park owner., while Brandon Perea plays Angel, a tech store clerk who gets caught up in the Haywoods’ UFO trip. Michael Wincott rounds out the cast of ‘Nope’ as a legendary filmmaker named Antlers Holst.

Universal

The Haywood brothers are struggling to keep the family business afloat, as the film industry is less and less interested in shooting with real animals and is openly betting on CGI. While trying to sell one of his horses, OJ has a sighting. A strange Unidentified Flying Object appears overhead, causing all electronic devices to turn off and emitting an eerie sound that resembles the desperate screams of dying lives. But… Is it a flying saucer? An alien ship? A secret weapon of the government?

What really is the spaceship from ‘Nope’?

The flying device is not actually such, since it is a living alien creature. A predator in the form of a flying saucer (at least, at first) or a cowboy hat that feeds little by little on the life forms that inhabit the valley where the ranch is located.

The abductions of horses and people that we can see throughout the film is actually the alien monster “sucking up” its victims like a giant, deadly vacuum cleaner. The “UFO” from ‘Nope’ just seems to want to feed, but has a special interest in OJ, Emerald and the Haywood ranch, as if it seems to have found more worthy prey to hunt (a common ground it would share with the Predators of the ‘Predator’ saga).

Universal

However, vacuuming everything in its path does not sit well with it sometimes, as all non-organic residue is bad for your digestion and causes a rain of coins, keys and objects that is even accompanied by a real storm of blood when these elements are large enough to damage your digestive system.

Like all natural predators, the alien creature has its own rules, and in this case feels especially threatened or challenged if people lay eyes on her. Early in the film, OJ warns the Hollywood set crew not to look his horse in the eye, as it intimidates him and causes him to rampage. The living “UFO” functions in a similar way, a strong-willed being that responds with anger when he perceives that he is being threatened. In this sense, it all comes down to eye contact or being watchedcausing the monster to attack and suck in, for example, Jupe and his entire audience when he puts on a show to welcome him.

What happens at the end of ‘Nope’ and what is its meaning?

The objective of the Haywood brothers is to capture images of the alien in order to sell it to the media.. Even after several dozen deaths, the plan remains the same, and for this they contact the best cinematographer in the country. As in ‘Encounters of the Third Kind’, one of ‘Nope”s connections to Steven Spielberg’s films, the protagonists are obsessed with finding palpable evidence of extraterrestrial life.

Universal

It is a plan based on greed that ends up becoming a fight for survival. when the creature changes shape and becomes some kind of giant butterfly that seriously threatens the lives of the protagonists. OJ has to sacrifice himself so that his sister Emerald tries to escape, and she lets fly a large balloon that, when engulfed by the creature, explodes destroying its carrier and kill the alien monster. While this was happening, Emerald seems to be managing to finally get a picture of the being in all its glory.

When Emerald pulls herself together, OJ appears on his horse in the smoke and dust of the desert. he has survived. Or is it a hallucination?

‘Nope’ seems to speak in this ending to our thirst as viewers to be constantly fed anything. Our desire for content makes us devour everything that is put in front of us, always aspiring for more, and at the same time we react by revealing our animal instincts every time something catches our attention or we ourselves are the center of attention.with eyes on our actions.

Similarly the subtext of ‘Nope’ could focus on humanity’s obsession with making use of something that can apparently be tamed, never considering that maybe you shouldn’t. Whether it’s a chimpanzee in a TV show, a horse in a movie, or an alien life form putting on a show for an audience, ‘Nope’ stands out. the arrogance in the use of living beings (humans, animals, aliens) to fuel our entertainment.

Not surprisingly, ‘Nop’ begins with a biblical quote from the Book of Nahum (chapter 3, verse 6), which reads as follows: “And I will cast abominable filth upon you, and I will defile you, and make you a spectacle.“