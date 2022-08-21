Evil and identity become art in La Casa Encendida

The evil ones Y becoming islandcurated respectively by Nuria Gomez Gabriel (Sant Pere de Ribes, Barcelona, ​​1987) and Aina Pomar Cloquell (Palma de Mallorca, 1986), are the two winning projects of the Inéditos 2022 call for proposals at La Casa Encendida, where both exhibitions can be seen until September 18.

Two proposals selected by a jury made up of Andrea Lissonartistic director at Haus der Kunst (Munich); Rosa Lleo, director of The Green Parrot (Barcelona); Y Miguel Lopezindependent curator.

The evil ones is a collective exhibition around the idea of ​​evil as a way of thinking and as a space from which the compositional genesis of material structures, communities, behaviors, scenes, taboos, prohibitions, fears and desires that are found within all ideology, all consensual social reality and its ethical codes emerge. and morals.

A project that, according to the curator, began to develop as a result of an investigation with several artists on “Gothic materialisms”, which, “briefly summarized, is a current of thought that seeks to update the foundations of old Gothic, of those monstrous formulations that are ghosts, vampires, all kinds of demons, zombies…”.

The sculpture ‘Anhelo 2’, by Lucía C. Pino



From this experience, questions arose about the nature of evil, the construction of the idea of ​​evil at a social level and its effects, as well as a questioning “about what is outside the norm, what is the other, and what role does this in our day to day. Gómez Gabriel set himself the challenge of reflecting these concerns in an exhibition space, for which he has worked “side by side” with Blanca G. Teran.

The curator proposes the exhibition space as “a house of evil” which is accessed through “a perverse portal”, the work The cold before falling of dj_Sonia. Opposite, an audiovisual of the Turkish artist Elif Satanaya Ozbay about fighting personal demons. And next to it, the work of Marian Garrido Hair of the Dog, which refers to a song by the Bauhaus group that includes the Hippocratic principle that “evil is cured by similar things”. The artist questions the idea that evil “has to do with the other, with what is left out: evil is a reflection of oneself.” A landfill of nettles that integrates “the artist’s hair, the dirt from her house and elements of the accelerated society of consumption”.

Raquel G. Ibanez participates with an “immersive installation” inspired by contact sports. “Try to understand them as a dialogue with the invisible, with chaos, with life and death,” explains the curator.

The exhibition is completed with sculptures by Lucia C. Pino Y Alvaro Chior and “an augmented sound file” created by Andrea Gonzalez Y Eva Geist based on the heartbeat. Sound as “blood matter flowing through bodies.”

The sculptures of Álvaro Chior



becoming island is an exhibition project that starts from the figure of the archipelago to explore forms of relationship between groups and fluid borders, between identities, communities and individuals. “It arises from a personal interest and also from an interest in philosophical theories linked to archipelagic thought,” says Pomar Cloquell, who understands the island and the archipelago “in relational terms.”

“During the pandemic,” he explains, “the island metaphor associated with the disconnected, the remote, that feeling we all had of lack of community was recovered.” In becoming island the police station makes a commitment to “recover that relational sense of the islands and use the archipelagos to understand collectivity, individuality and community”.

Another “key” element to understand the exhibition “is the reference to the great connector: the sea”, as seen in the work of Paul Arraianoa video that proposes entering “a space in which our skin ceases to be a membrane that separates us from the aqueous medium.”

Digital collage of Alberta Whittle included in ‘Devenir isla’



Carolina Grilo-Santos “It connects us again with rethinking about our geographical knowledge, especially about the islands.” With text, illustrations and graphics he builds “an infinite encyclopedia page”. For its part, Angela Jimenez Duran presents the installation under the sandinspired in The public by Federico Garcia Lorca.

“In its origins”, points out the curator, “archipelagic thought conceives of identity as a process”. An idea that is present in this exhibition that also includes works by Fuentesal Arenillas, Alberta Whittle (which integrates “symbols of anti-colonial resistance” into its digital collages), vanessa da silva Y Lotte Anderson.

“The permeability and communication between the works”, adds the Majorcan, “is established in a multiple and collective way, allowing the marine reference to be more or less evident, but after all, everything begins and ends in the sea, and not There is neither a beginning nor an end, but a continuous process”. Thus, “in the process of becoming island everything is liquideverything can happen and everything is happening”.

The installation by Ángela Jiménez Durán and the video by Paulo Arraiano



The objective of the Inéditos program is to promote the insertion of young curators in professional circuits, facilitating those selected the possibility of producing their first exhibition and editing a catalogue. La Casa Encendida has supported more than 50 new curators, contributing to the publication of catalogs and the dissemination of their work.

Until September 6, the call for proposals remains open. Unreleased 2023aimed at young curators, Spanish or foreign residents in Spain, up to 35 years old, for the realization of unpublished exhibition projects that deal with any facet of current artistic creation and that stand out for their innovation, quality and adaptation to available resources.

are awarded two awards of 3,000 euros and a budget item of 25,000 euros is enabled for each project for the formalization of the exhibitions that will take place in 2023.

