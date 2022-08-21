Eva Longoria or how to wear an overshirt with a lingerie dress

She turned 47 last March and blew out the candles on her birthday cake, becoming one of the most relevant and influential women with Latin roots in Hollywood. She since she rose to fame thanks to her role as Gabrielle Solís in Desperate women, Eva Longoria She threw herself into her role as a philanthropist, producer and businesswoman with a very clear goal: to empower women and show them that anything is possible.

But if we add to all this the fact that it has also positioned itself as one of the women best dressed internationally, it is clear that Eva Longoria is not doing badly. And to show a button. Or better, one overshirt. Yes, the actress and producer has shown that You can wear this garment in the middle of summer by coordinating it with a lingerie dress.

The key to show it off? Wear both garments in the same color range. In fact, Eva wears a satin lingerie dress in champagne colorwhile the overshirt is more of a tone nakedandbut it fits wonderfully with the dress.

Eva Longoria continues to claim satin dresses as one of the summer trends to keep in mind this 2022. One of the quintessential summer fabrics – with the exception of linen – has become one of the great protagonists of the outfits this season’s guest, not only in a lingerie dress version (one of the many nineties trends that has returned this season), but also in tailored suits, pajama sets and pencil skirts.

Eva Longoria, powerful and influential

Eva has become, along with Sofía Vergara and Salma Hayek, one of the most powerful Latinas in Hollywood after a long career based on hard work and perseverance. The interpreter knows the impact that her images and her lifestyle have on many women around the world and that is why she has been for years quite an example healthy Y body positive through his Instagram account where he is followed by 8.8 million followers. Hence, this social profile has become his best tool to keep us up to date with his professional and personal life.