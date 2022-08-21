Euphoria: initially Zendaya had to sing solo the song I’m Tired | TV

After being won an Emmy for All of Ussong inserted in the first season of Euphoriasongwriter Labrinth got new nominations for I’m Tired and Elliot’s Song, which we hear in the second season of the HBO series. Speaking of his work in an interview with EWLabirinth revealed how the initial projects were that the leading actress, Zendayasang one of the candidate pieces as a soloist.

Here are his words:

We have written [“I’m Tired”] two days before running it, which is crazy. I don’t even know how we did it. At first Zendaya sang it and then we both thought I should do it for the scene. She was about to do the entire recording. I’m sure now people will insult me ​​because I did it: “You should have put Zendaya in it!“. We need to hear her sing more. She is a fantastic singer. I love hearing her sing.

Labrinth then reflects on his experience working with the actress and the team of Euphoria:

For All Of Us we were overseas. We worked together, basically she literally comes from the set to my studio and she tells me: “Lab, there is a scene that Sam [Levinson, creatore della serie] he asked me to explain“. What I really liked about this season is that it seemed like everyone was in their rooms passing information. At one point, there were at least four or five cast members in my studio listening to what I was preparing for the show. It was a much more familiar collaboration. Working with Zendaya on the trail, we had the opportunity to write together because we wanted to, we had always written from a distance. And so we found that our chemistry works both when we are in the same room and when we are on the other side of the ocean. Then, of course, she is extraordinarily talented and it’s always nice to work with gifted people.

What do you think of the background on the song I’m Tired by Euphoria? Leave a comment!

You can stay up to date on the series thanks to the contents published in the our card.

SOURCE: EW