[En Vivo] Usman vs Edwards 2, UFC 278 today: billboard, schedule and TV channels where to watch UFC Fight Night fights in Peru, Argentina, Chile and Mexico via FOX Sports, ESPN and STAR Plus | live-streaming | Sports
WATCH Usman vs. Edwards 2 LIVE DIRECT | This Saturday, August 20, UFC 278 will take place, which will have Kamaru Usman vs. Kamaru Usman as its main fight. Leon Edwards 2 for the welterweight championship at the VivinT Arena in Utah, in the United States. The evening will be in charge of ESPN for all of Latin America and the streaming application StarPlus. Remember that you can also follow the minute by minute of the fight in The Sports Republic. In this note you will find the time of the preliminary fights, as well as the stellar ones. You will also be able to know which channels and how to watch them LIVE ONLINE.
Kamaru Usman, considered the best pound for pound today in the world of mixed martial arts, will face Leon Edwards again, who threatens to take away the crown of the division. The last time they met was in 2015, when ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ prevailed.
“Kamaru has improved his striking, but I come into this event with the mindset of becoming a 170-pound champion,” Leon Edwards stated at the weigh-in. For his part, Usman assured that, although he respects him, he “has become disrespectful.”
What time is UFC 278, with Usman vs. Edwards 2?
The preliminaries of UFC 278 will start at 7:00 pm (Peruvian time), while the stars, such as Usman vs. Edwards 2, are scheduled for 9:00 pm (Peruvian time).
- Mexico: 7:00 pm (prelims) / 9:00 pm (stellar)
- Peru: 7:00 pm / 9:00 pm (stellar)
- Ecuador: 7:00 pm / 9:00 pm (stellar)
- Colombia: 7:00 pm / 9:00 pm (stellar)
- Bolivia: 8:00 pm / 10:00 pm (stellar)
- Venezuela: 8:00 pm / 10:00 pm (stellar)
- Paraguay: 8:00 p.m. / 10:00 p.m. (stellar)
- Chile: 8:00 pm / 10:00 pm (stellar)
- Argentina: 9:00 p.m. / 11:00 p.m. (stellar)
- Uruguay: 9:00 p.m. / 11:00 p.m. (stellar)
- Brazil: 9:00 p.m. / 11:00 p.m. (stellar).
On which channel to watch UFC 278 Usman vs. Edwards 2?
The transmission of UFC 278 Fight Night LIVE and DIRECT will be in charge of ESPN for all of Latin America. However, Star Battles will ONLY be viewed on the Star Plus Streaming App.
How to watch UFC 278 Usman vs. Edwards 2 on ESPN?
|Country
|Channel
|Peru
|504 SD and 740 HD (Movistar TV, cable), 483 SD and 884 HD (Movistar satellite TV), 621 SD and 1621 HD (DirecTV), 65 SD and 523 HD (Claro TV, cable), 36 SD and 1711 HD ( Clear TV, satellite).
|Argentina
|621 SD and 1621 HD (DirecTV), 22 analog and 103 Digital/HD (Cablevisión), 104 Digital and 1009 HD (Telecentro), 24 SD and 154 HD (Antina), 14 analog, 102 Digital and 1000 HD (Supercanal).
|Uruguay
|621 SD and 1621 HD (DirecTV).
|Colombia
|621 SD and 1621 HD (DirecTV), 483 SD and 884 HD (Movistar TV), 511 SD and 1511 HD (Claro TV, cable), 510 SD and 540 HD (Claro TV, satellite).
|Chili
|621 SD and 1621 HD (DirecTV), 480 SD and 884 HD (Movistar TV), 174 SD and 474 HD (Claro TV); 49 (Santiago), 53 (Valparaíso), 55 (Concepción) and 841 HD (VTR).
|Ecuador
|621 SD and 1621 HD (DirecTV), 200 SD and 730 HD (Cable TV Group), 302 SD and 703 HD (CNT).
|bolivia
|54 (Cotas), 508 SD and 701 HD (Tigo), 40 (Entel), 105 and 507 SD and 508 HD (Inter Satellite).
|Paraguay
|63 SD and 124 HD (Clear TV).
|vebezuela
|621 SD (SimpleTV), 483 SD (Movistar TV), 105 HD (Inter Satellite).
How to watch UFC 278 Usman vs. Edwards 2 on Star Plus?
To access Star Plus and view the UFC 278, you must register with your personal data on the website of this streaming service. Go to www.starplus.com and log in with your username and password. In case you are not registered, the platform offers you up to three types of subscriptions so that you can enjoy all the available content.
Fight card UFC 278
preliminaries
- Leonardo Santos (Brazil) vs. Jared Gordon (USA)
- Wu Yanan (China) vs. Lucie Podilova (Czech Republic)
- Sean Woodson (USA) vs. Luis Saldana (Mexico/USA)
- Miranda Maverick (USA) vs. Shanna Young (USA).
Stellar
- Kamaru Usman (Nigeria) vs. Leon Edwards (Jamaica/England)
- Paulo Costa (Brazil) vs. Luke Rockhold (USA)
- Jose Aldo (Brazil) vs. Merab Dvalishvili (Georgia/USA)
- Marcin Tybura (Poland) vs. Alexander Romanov (Moldova)
- Tyson Pedro (Australia) vs. Harry Hunsucker (USA).}
Kamaru Usman Record
- Nationality:Nigeria
- Date of Birth: May 11, 1987
- Height: 1.80m
- Weight: 77kg (169lbs)
- number of fights: twenty-one
- Record: 20-1 (9 KOs)
Leon Edwards record
- Nationality: Jamaica (Great Britain)
- Date of Birth: August 25, 1991
- Height: 1.88m
- Weight: 77kg (169lbs)
- number of fights: 23
- Record: 19-3-1 (6 KOs)