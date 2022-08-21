[En Vivo] Usman vs Edwards 2, UFC 278 today: billboard, schedule and TV channels where to watch UFC Fight Night fights in Peru, Argentina, Chile and Mexico via FOX Sports, ESPN and STAR Plus | live-streaming | Sports

WATCH Usman vs. Edwards 2 LIVE DIRECT | This Saturday, August 20, UFC 278 will take place, which will have Kamaru Usman vs. Kamaru Usman as its main fight. Leon Edwards 2 for the welterweight championship at the VivinT Arena in Utah, in the United States. The evening will be in charge of ESPN for all of Latin America and the streaming application StarPlus. Remember that you can also follow the minute by minute of the fight in The Sports Republic. In this note you will find the time of the preliminary fights, as well as the stellar ones. You will also be able to know which channels and how to watch them LIVE ONLINE.

Broadcast Usman vs. Leon Edwards 2 LIVE

UFC 278 | Usman vs. Edwards 2 The star fight is coming! In a few minutes the main fight of the night will begin, between Usman vs. Leon for the Welterweight Category. Co-Featured Fight | Paulo Costa vs. luck rockhold Brutal fight between Costa and Rockhold! By unanimous decision, the Brazilian Paulo Costa was left with the Middleweight victory. FIRST ROUND The Brazilian took the initiative in the first round, but then the American brought out his best shots. SECOND ROUND Jose Aldo vs. Dvalishvili By unanimous decision, Merab Dvalishvili won the victory against the historic José Aldo and reached 8 wins in a row and 15 in his professional career. FIRST ROUND SECOND ROUND THIRD ROUND Lucile Pudilova vs. wuyanan The Czech ‘Bullet’ won by submission in the second round and went on to win on her return to the UFC. FIRST ROUND SECOND ROUND Tyson Pedro vs. Harry Hunsucker Tyson Pedro won the fight with a KO in the first round! The Australian reached 9 wins in his career and the second in a row. FIRST ROUND The stars begin! The first match of the Main Card will be in the Light Heavyweight between Tyson Pedro vs. Harry Hunsucker. Marcin Tybura vs. ‘King Kong’ Romanov Total surprise in the last fight of the preliminaries. When it was weighed that the ‘King Kong’ Romanov was going to stay with the victory, Marcin Tybura won by cards and took away the undefeated Russian. FIRST ROUND SECOND ROUND THIRD ROUND Leonardo Santos vs. Jared Gordon Jared Gordon defeated Brazilian Leonardo Santos by unanimous decision. FIRST ROUND THIRD ROUND Sean Woodson vs. louis saldana After a rough first round, where Saldana was rated one point less, the fight between the Mexican and Woodson ended in a draw. FIRST ROUND The Mexican Luis Saldana managed to knock down ‘The Sniper’, but on the ground he kicked him illegally in the face, for which the referee invalidated the KO. and deducted one point. SECOND ROUND THIRD ROUND Fletcher vs. Loosa Ange Loosas emerged as the big winner by unanimous decision after 3 rounds and got his first victory in the UFC. FIRST ROUND SECOND ROUND THIRD ROUND The preliminaries begin! The first bout of the night of the 3-round welterweight prelims will be Fletcher vs. Loosa. Results of the pre-prelims Before the preliminaries begin (at 7.00 pm) some matches have been held on the UFC 278: Daniel Da Silva vs. Altamirano: Altamirano prevailed by TKO. Aoriquileng vs. Jason Perrin: Aoriqueling won by unanimous decision. Francisco Figueiredo vs. Amir Albazi: ‘The King’ prevailed by submission. Welcome to the UFC 278 event! Good evening, dear readers of La República Deportes. This time they will accompany us to follow the evening of the UFC 278 Fight Night, which will have as its main fight the rematch between Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards 2.

Usman vs. Edwards 2: UFC 278 tab

UFC 278 Usman vs. Edwards 2 When do they fight? Saturday August 20 Where? VivinT Utah Arena What time? 5:00 pm (Peruvian time) On what channel? ESPN and Star Plus

Kamaru Usman, considered the best pound for pound today in the world of mixed martial arts, will face Leon Edwards again, who threatens to take away the crown of the division. The last time they met was in 2015, when ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ prevailed.

“Kamaru has improved his striking, but I come into this event with the mindset of becoming a 170-pound champion,” Leon Edwards stated at the weigh-in. For his part, Usman assured that, although he respects him, he “has become disrespectful.”

What time is UFC 278, with Usman vs. Edwards 2?

The preliminaries of UFC 278 will start at 7:00 pm (Peruvian time), while the stars, such as Usman vs. Edwards 2, are scheduled for 9:00 pm (Peruvian time).

Mexico: 7:00 pm (prelims) / 9:00 pm (stellar)

Peru: 7:00 pm / 9:00 pm (stellar)

Ecuador: 7:00 pm / 9:00 pm (stellar)

Colombia: 7:00 pm / 9:00 pm (stellar)

Bolivia: 8:00 pm / 10:00 pm (stellar)

Venezuela: 8:00 pm / 10:00 pm (stellar)

Paraguay: 8:00 p.m. / 10:00 p.m. (stellar)

Chile: 8:00 pm / 10:00 pm (stellar)

Argentina: 9:00 p.m. / 11:00 p.m. (stellar)

Uruguay: 9:00 p.m. / 11:00 p.m. (stellar)

Brazil: 9:00 p.m. / 11:00 p.m. (stellar).

On which channel to watch UFC 278 Usman vs. Edwards 2?

The transmission of UFC 278 Fight Night LIVE and DIRECT will be in charge of ESPN for all of Latin America. However, Star Battles will ONLY be viewed on the Star Plus Streaming App.

How to watch UFC 278 Usman vs. Edwards 2 on ESPN?

Country Channel Peru 504 SD and 740 HD (Movistar TV, cable), 483 SD and 884 HD (Movistar satellite TV), 621 SD and 1621 HD (DirecTV), 65 SD and 523 HD (Claro TV, cable), 36 SD and 1711 HD ( Clear TV, satellite). Argentina 621 SD and 1621 HD (DirecTV), 22 analog and 103 Digital/HD (Cablevisión), 104 Digital and 1009 HD (Telecentro), 24 SD and 154 HD (Antina), 14 analog, 102 Digital and 1000 HD (Supercanal). Uruguay 621 SD and 1621 HD (DirecTV). Colombia 621 SD and 1621 HD (DirecTV), 483 SD and 884 HD (Movistar TV), 511 SD and 1511 HD (Claro TV, cable), 510 SD and 540 HD (Claro TV, satellite). Chili 621 SD and 1621 HD (DirecTV), 480 SD and 884 HD (Movistar TV), 174 SD and 474 HD (Claro TV); 49 (Santiago), 53 (Valparaíso), 55 (Concepción) and 841 HD (VTR). Ecuador 621 SD and 1621 HD (DirecTV), 200 SD and 730 HD (Cable TV Group), 302 SD and 703 HD (CNT). bolivia 54 (Cotas), 508 SD and 701 HD (Tigo), 40 (Entel), 105 and 507 SD and 508 HD (Inter Satellite). Paraguay 63 SD and 124 HD (Clear TV). vebezuela 621 SD (SimpleTV), 483 SD (Movistar TV), 105 HD (Inter Satellite).

How to watch UFC 278 Usman vs. Edwards 2 on Star Plus?

To access Star Plus and view the UFC 278, you must register with your personal data on the website of this streaming service. Go to www.starplus.com and log in with your username and password. In case you are not registered, the platform offers you up to three types of subscriptions so that you can enjoy all the available content.

Fight card UFC 278

preliminaries

Leonardo Santos (Brazil) vs. Jared Gordon (USA)

Wu Yanan (China) vs. Lucie Podilova (Czech Republic)

Sean Woodson (USA) vs. Luis Saldana (Mexico/USA)

Miranda Maverick (USA) vs. Shanna Young (USA).

Stellar

Kamaru Usman (Nigeria) vs. Leon Edwards (Jamaica/England)

Paulo Costa (Brazil) vs. Luke Rockhold (USA)

Jose Aldo (Brazil) vs. Merab Dvalishvili (Georgia/USA)

Marcin Tybura (Poland) vs. Alexander Romanov (Moldova)

Tyson Pedro (Australia) vs. Harry Hunsucker (USA).}

Kamaru Usman Record

Nationality :Nigeria

Date of Birth : May 11, 1987

Height : 1.80m

Weight : 77kg (169lbs)

number of fights : twenty-one

Record: 20-1 (9 KOs)

Leon Edwards record