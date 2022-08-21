Emma Watson debuts as director with the Prada Paradoxe commercial, here is the video

Emma Watson made its debut as movie director on the occasion of the perfume campaign Paradoxemade for Prada Beauty.

The videowhich debuted today, the star celebrates her imperfections and being able to always be different, but always herself.

The Prada campaign stars actress Emma Watson who was also immortalized in a series of photos taken by Harley Weir.

The star revealed that during the lockdown she had tested herself behind the camera, claiming that the experience had given her a lot of strength.

Emma wrote online: “When Prada asked me to be the face of the new fragrance campaign, I asked if I could direct the commercial. Months later I am able to share the results of the trust they have had in me, with all of you“.

Watson then continued: “Prada has always gone beyond traditional models and stereotypes related to beauty and is famous for a femininity that defies convention“.

Prada will also collaborate with the star and the Good On You ethics app to improve the company’s sustainability and disclosure practices.