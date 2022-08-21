Emily Blunt Clarifies Why Edge of Tomorrow 2 Won’t Come True

Seven years have passed since it was released in theaters edge of tomorrowa science fiction film starring Tom Cruise Y Emily Blunt who surprised viewers with his constant ‘groundhog day‘. It was not a work of art, but it was an amazing ‘block buster‘ very effective that gradually gained the status of a cult feature film and of which millions of people are waiting for a sequel that is making them wait despite the fact that the plans were confirmed.

Now the last words of Emily Bluntone of its protagonists, are not at all flattering, since this interpreter believes that edge of tomorrow 2 is too expensive to come true, and we must remember that the first part cost 200 million dollarsending of raise months later after passing through theaters scarce 370 million dollars: “honestly, i think the movie is too expensive. I don’t know what we’re going to do in the end“, he assured in an interview with The Howard Stern Show Emily Blunt.

While there was a time when Edge of Tomorrow 2 seemed to be a realityIt is true that its collection did not serve more than to amortize the costs, and any production company wants its film products to be more than that, to be profitable in order to give the green light to possible sequels as long as the story lends itself to it. Thanks to these statements, it could be that in this case the company does not see such a high budget feasible for such a limited collection.