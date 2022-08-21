Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Kevin Hart: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Kevin Hart face off in the ‘Tortilla Challenge’ and go viral | Present

the duo of Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Y kevin hart They have not only been co-workers for a long time, starring together in great successes, but they have also become good friends, and now they are up to their old tricks again, but this time with tortillas.

Just as you read it, the comic duo decided to try a new viral challenge from TikTok: the tortilla challengewhere they did not stop laughing and enjoying the moment with friends.







It was during the promotion of his new animated film, DC League of Super-Pets that Johnson and Hart tried the omelet challenge for themselves. The Rock shared a clip of his attempt on Instagram, where he wrote: “You can tell @KevinHart4Real has been waiting for the day he can finally slap me without consequences… This was fun.”accompanied by laughing emojis and moving hands emojis.

At the beginning of the video, Hart says: “This will be the most fun”while we see him take a large green tortilla. “We’ve seen kids play this game where they slap each other with these things.”awarding the first two slaps against Dwayne