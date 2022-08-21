Dwayne Johnson gave his mother the house of her dreams and fulfilled her lifelong wish

Dwayne Johnson, the Rose, achieved immense fame and success, he is a Hollywood celebrity famous for his work in action movies, but he has his lesser known side: his unconditional love for his mother.

Dwayne Johnson proved it by fulfilling his mother’s dream, one that is sure to inspire several of his fans.

Born in 1972, son of Ata Johnson and Rocky Johnson, in California, the childhood of the “Rock” was full of struggles and difficulties.







Dwayne Johnson with his mother, Ata. Photo/Instagram The Rock.



The rough childhood of Dwayne Johnson

The actor’s father JumanjiRocky, was a professional wrestler and the family moved around a lot, which made it difficult for his mother to have a steady job.

At one point, the family was so poor that, The Rock recalled, they couldn’t even afford Thanksgiving dinner.

Johnson had a hard time during the first stage in school, among other issues, frequently got into trouble

Although he ended up finding stability playing footballthe star still did not find its way.

The actor’s relationship with his father was also very complicated.. Because of how much Dwayne’s dad traveled, his mother was essentially a single mother and took care of the little one on her own.

His mother went through immense difficulties to raise him alone. Dwayne noted that “we would come home and often there would be a lock on the door and an eviction notice. My mother would be very angry about that because she was lonely.”







Ata Johnson. The actor’s mother had a hard time during her marriage. Photo/IG The Rock



This constant instability led her mother to dream of owning her own home. And that memory of the eviction made Dwayne even more determined to do something with his life. According to him, that was “the turning point.”

After this, he tried to work hard on his career, first in football, but he was getting more and more depressed and I thought he was unable to achieve his dreams. “He didn’t want to do anything. He didn’t want to go anywhere,” he said in an interview. Variety.

In 1996, he returned to his family business with his WWF debut, finding his passion in wrestling. Although his career started off rocky, Dwayne ended up becoming a household name.

After embracing his passion for wrestling, The Rock changed his life. He became one of the most famous people in the history of the WWF.

And this allowed him to finally have stability in his life after a lifetime of moving. With an entire family tree of wrestlers, Dwayne lived up to his family name and continued his wrestling dynasty.

​Dwayne Johnson: from wrestling to Fast and Furious

Despite his passion for wrestling and fame, Johnson still wanted more, and eventually his journey took him to Hollywood. His early success in the industry was largely due to his wrestling career, but he would later go on to star in the Fast and Furious franchise, among other films.







Dwayne Johnson presented Ata, her mother, the house and the car. Photo/IG The Rock



Thus, after many years, he was finally able to fulfill her mother’s lifelong dream: to have her own house.

La Roca has stayed true to its roots and expresses gratitude to his mother for raising him.







Dwayne Johnson never forgot his origins despite his fame. photo/file



In an emotional post dedicated to his mother in 2015, he asked his mother if she was happy, and she replied: “I used to worry about how he was going to buy food for us, and now that just disappeared from my worries.”

Dwayne is very appreciative of the effort his mother put into raising him. “If you have a good mother, you have the opportunity to become a good and caring human being.“wrote the actor.

After a lifetime of struggle and constant moving, both mother and son finally have a place to call home outside of Hollywood.

