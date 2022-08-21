Dwayne Johnson – From driving a $1.5 million Ferrari, to this…

Dwayne Johnson surprised all his fans, after replacing his Ferrari of 1.5 million dollars for a Chevy of only 8 thousand dollars. Next, we will reveal all the details of the vehicles and the reason for the unexpected change of it. Do not miss it!

August 19, 2022 2:22 p.m.

Dwayne Douglas Johnson, better known as “The Rock”, has had a long career as a professional wrestler in WWE. Career that he left behind to dedicate himself to the artistic world, more specifically to acting in movies. Her debut on the big screen was in The Scorpion King in 2002. A curious fact of his premiere was that he received a payment of 5.5 million dollars, a world record for an actor in his first leading role. In recent days, the actor has been seen on the streets of Los Angeles in a curious Chevy, thus replacing his luxurious Ferrari LaFerrari.

Ferrari LaFerrari

“The Rock” showing off in his Ferrari LaFerrari

We refer to a supercar with the best features located at the top of the Ferrari range. As for its mechanics, we can find two engines. An atmospheric V12 block that develops a power of 800 horsepower with a maximum torque of 700 Nm. While on the other hand we have an electric motor with 163 horsepower and 270 Nm of torque, which allows it to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 3 seconds and a maximum speed of 350 km/h.

chevy chevelle

As we mentioned earlier, the vehicle in which the actor replaced said Ferrari was a 1971 Chevy Chevelle. A sports model with a V-eighth cylinder engine that develops a maximum torque of 678 Nm from 3600 rpm and a power of 456 Horsepower and a 3-speed automatic transmission.

This model has had great appearances in movies like Fast & Furious, Drive Angry, Death Race, among others. Although its purchase value can be very volatile, we can find it from $8,000, a figure that reflects the great difference in benefits and luxuries with respect to one car with the other.

We must also clarify that Dwayne Johnson has a collection of almost 20 vehicles for his personal use. Therefore, both cars mentioned above remain part of his personal garage and are still available to circulate on American streets. What we wanted to highlight in this note is that “The Rock” chose to use a vehicle that does not attract attention for his day to day