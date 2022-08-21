Do you have pancake flour? Use it to prepare these delicious cream-type gorditas

The clotted cream biscuits They are delicious and have become one of the typical Mexican appetizers that can be found outside a market or those street food places where they make them on a hot griddle and you can taste that fluffy consistency and sweet flavor.

There are several ways to prepare them that if with cream, piloncillo, condensed milk or more possibilities that can be named and all of them are usually very delicious. However, with this preparation you will not only taste said appetizer but you will also transform that Hot-cakes flour that many times it stays in the cupboard and it is not known how else it can be used.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker