Do you have pancake flour? Use it to prepare these delicious cream-type gorditas

The clotted cream biscuits They are delicious and have become one of the typical Mexican appetizers that can be found outside a market or those street food places where they make them on a hot griddle and you can taste that fluffy consistency and sweet flavor.

There are several ways to prepare them that if with cream, piloncillo, condensed milk or more possibilities that can be named and all of them are usually very delicious. However, with this preparation you will not only taste said appetizer but you will also transform that Hot-cakes flour that many times it stays in the cupboard and it is not known how else it can be used.

If you have that flour leftover to do pancakes that is still in good condition but you don’t know what recipe you can use it for, with the following preparation you can turn it into the base to enjoy some gorditas cream typeas well as those that are sold in the market but homemade and just as delicious.

Ingredients:

2 cups of flour for pancakes

for 90 g of melted butter

1 tbsp baking powder

½ cup warm milk

½ tsp baking soda

½ cup sugar

1 tbsp vanilla

1 egg

Preparation

In a bowl, sift and mix the Hot-cakes flour, baking powder and baking soda. Then add the butter, sugar and vanilla, gradually add the milk in addition to adding the egg and begin to knead until it no longer sticks to your hands. Let stand for 10 minutes.

Once that time has passed, divide the dough into individual portions and form the chubby the size that you prefer and with an average thickness, not so thin or that they look like “cakes”.

Heat a comal and cook the chubby for a couple of minutes on each side until lightly golden in appearance.

The time has come to enjoy some delicious gorditas cream type just as delicious as those sold in street stalls or in some places in the markets, but using that Hot-cakes flour that you surely have at home and transforming it into this iconic preparation that is very exquisite.