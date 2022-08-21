Do not buy a graphics card from China, they may be fake

China’s market volume is something that every company wants to aspire to, but few can enter and even less can compete given the falling prices they have. In graphics cards, it is a bit the same, since the country has specific assemblers, some of which have already left China, but others remain to compete on price and therein lies the desire of players and miners.

Buying a graphics card from China, a good idea?

Be that as it may, whether you want to buy the same graphics card that you would buy here, but in Chinese portalsor actually buy a model from a Chinese assembler on issue remains the same: the scams.

The fakes in that country they are the most common, in fact, they represent the most of the market by volume, so it is easy to fall into networks of this type where sometimes even the manufacturers themselves have problems breaking the production chains of these counterfeits legally. Therefore, the first advice we can give you is to spend time choosing a trusted hardware platform in China.