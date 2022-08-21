Destiny 2 will receive Fortnite skins; All the details

Collaborations are a constant in Fortnitealthough this time the video game of Epic Games you will not receive new content. Instead, we are faced with a collaboration which will take place in destiny 2; skins of fortnite battle royale will come to the game Bungie. Below we give you all the details:

Destiny 2: Fortnite skins will come to the game

At around 00:00 CEST on August 21, 2022, on the NiteStats Discord, focused on all kinds of Fortnite information and leaks, the following official looking image was shared suggesting that three Fortnite skins are coming to Destiny 2.

Image of the Fortnite skins that will arrive at Destiny 2

This information was also echoed by Destiny 2 dataminer and leaker GinsorKR. The Fortnite skins that will arrive at Destiny 2 on a date yet to be determined They are based on Black Knight, Drift and Omega. We do not know anything more regarding this collaboration, although It does not seem very far-fetched to think that in Fortnite we will also have some skin or other cosmetic items from Destiny 2.

We would have received clues to this collaboration from a tweet by Donald Mustard in 2021. Mustard, creative director of Epic Games and one of the visible heads of Fortnite, is very given to doing this kind of thing.

Fortnite: the paradise of collaborations

Fortnite is an immensely popular video game, among other things, because of the collaborations of all kinds that it boasts. The most recent, and one of the most anticipated, has been that of Dragon Ball. Goku, Vegeta, Beerus and Bulma skins have arrived at Epic Games’ Battle Royale, and it doesn’t end there… we can also use the Kintoun Flying Cloud and launch Kamehamehas!

This limited-time collaboration has partially reinvigorated Fortnite Season 3; the consensus of the players so far was that “the season was very boring”.

Sources: NiteStats, Twitter/GinsorKR, Twitter/DonaldMustard