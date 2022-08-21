DEDMinecraft Challenge 2: Internet users react to the end of the series on Twitter

This Saturday was the end of the DEMinecraft 2 challengea series gaming created by him streamer from Twitch, From dand which included the participation of more than 20 content creators, including JuanSGuarnizo, SpreenDMCCarola, ElMariana, AldoGeo and Shadoune666.

After the server closed, and those who were guests of this season thanked their followers, Internet users reacted to this last chapter, sharing memes, videos and other images on Twitter, remembering the best moments that were experienced in it.

