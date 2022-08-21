DEDMinecraft Challenge 2: Internet users react to the end of the series on Twitter

This Saturday was the end of the DEMinecraft 2 challengea series gaming created by him streamer from Twitch, From dand which included the participation of more than 20 content creators, including JuanSGuarnizo, SpreenDMCCarola, ElMariana, AldoGeo and Shadoune666.

After the server closed, and those who were guests of this season thanked their followers, Internet users reacted to this last chapter, sharing memes, videos and other images on Twitter, remembering the best moments that were experienced in it.

‘Thank you for accompanying me during these 30 days of #DEDsafioMinecraft2. Incredible experience, what a great series, how nice to meet more streamers, and to participate in something so cool, apart from the fact that we survived until the end,’ he said. AD Churroone of the participants.

On the other hand, the Twitter user @MiaZzZ___ congratulated the participants and indicated that this Minecraft series became one of her favorites, because it had a story and other points that she mentioned through said social network, where the hashtag #DEDsafioMinecraft2 became a trend.

‘DEDsafio remains as my top 1 of the best mc series that I have seen throughout the time I have been on the Internet. It had history, action, drama, deaths, resurrection, funny moments and camaraderie,’ read his message.

